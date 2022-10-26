Abandoned, quake-damaged Christchurch school building 'severely damaged' by fire

An abandoned, quake-damaged Christchurch school has suffered extensive damage in a fire.

Emergency services were alerted to a fire at the old Banks Ave Primary School site in Dallington, at 6.12pm on Wednesday evening.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said six fire trucks and crews responded. As of 7.40pm, three crews were still at the scene

“It’s too soon to say anything about the cause of the fire,” the spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson said officers were also attending.

A reporter at the scene said the school’s office building had been severely damaged, but the fire appeared to be mostly out by 8.30pm.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Emergency services were at the scene of a fire at Banks Avenue School on Wednesday evening.

The old Banks Ave Primary School site was set to be demolished.

Pareawa Banks Ave School was one of 115 quake-damaged schools to be rebuilt or redeveloped as part of the $1.3 billion Greater Christchurch Education Renewal Programme, announced in 2013.

The school has a role of 360 pupils in years one to six, and its new $18 million building on the former Shirley Boys’ High School site was officially opened by Education Minister Chris Hipkins in July.