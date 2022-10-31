Eight new public art works dotted around central Christchurch as Scape 2022 kicks off

The piece, by Auckland-based artist Eddie Clemens, was inspired by a Danish television police drama and investigates the unseen labour involved in television. 2022 Scape public art Christchurch

A car suspended high in the air, a 3D animation, eight ancestral portraits, a low brick wall and an interactive game all feature in Christchurch’s 2022 public arts festival.

The Scape public art season, titled Sweat Equity, kicks off on Saturday and continues until January 29.

A trail has been created through the city encompassing all the new artworks from Armagh St around the Avon River to Hereford St, the Arts Centre, Botanic Gardens and Victoria St. Another walkway will also feature 15 existing Scape artworks dotted around the city.

Eight local and international artists have contributed pieces for the 2022 festival, including a white car raised high in the air on a steel structure, with water pouring continuously from its windows.

The piece, by Auckland-based artist Eddie Clemens​, was inspired by a Danish television police drama and investigates the unseen labour involved in television.

Former Christchurch artist Scott Flanagan​, who now lives in Port Chalmers, has produced Ach Bog!​, an immersive piece that invites audiences to walk into a thick vinyl curtain and see how their view changes.

Jon Jeet, an artist of Maniapoto and Fijian Indian descent, will showcase his corten steel toki. Traditionally, Māori shaped and used toki – a cutting tool made from pounamu or stone –for a number of purposes including gardening and wood carving.

An artwork by Pacific Sisters, first exhibited at the Hawai’i Triennial earlier this year, comprises eight full-body portraits produced in collaboration with photographer Pati Tyrell​. Each depicts an ancestor and addresses the question “Who are you?”.

A low wall using recycled bricks left in storage after the Canterbury earthquakes has been developed on the banks of the Avon by Wendelien Bakker​, who lives in Auckland but is from the Netherlands and Christchurch.

Young-Hae Chang​ Heavy Industries, an art collective from Seoul, is featuring two video artworks with black text on a white background with a jazz accompaniment.

Hye Rim Lee, based in Auckland, has produced a five-minute 3D animation, featuring a sprawling digital dreamscape.

A sound installation and interactive multisensory game, created by Lyttelton-based multimedia artist and wine writer Jo Burzynska​, will be at the Botanic Gardens. Speakers set within a pergola at the fragrant garden will amplify sounds present at the site.

Scape executive director Deborah McCormick​ said the organisation was proud to bring more public art to Ōtautahi.

The event will contribute to the vibrancy of the central city and build on the legacy of creativity and innovation that Christchurch was well known for, McCormick said.

A number of special events are planned for opening weekend including free guided walking tours led by managing curator Jamie Hanton​, who will provide background on the artworks and artists. He will also talk about the production process and his vision for the season. Bookings are required.

Artwork from the winners of the Re:Activate aspiring artists competition will be launched on Saturday and will be on display at Hagley Park.