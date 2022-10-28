ECan leader picked by name drawn from tin opposed to regional stadium rate

Peter Scott, left, and Craig Pauling embrace after each got eight votes in the race to be chair of ECan. Scott's name was drawn from a tin, making him the winner.

The new chairperson of Environment Canterbury, whose name was dramatically pulled from a tin after a tie-vote, gave a firm "no" when asked if districts outside the city should help pay for Christchurch's Te Kaha sport stadium.

Peter Scott was crowned the new chairperson of the regional council when his name was plucked from a white tin, after he and contender Craig Pauling received eight votes each after a single round of voting on Thursday.

It was the second time a regional council had to pull their winner from a hat, after a seven-seven split at Waikato Regional Council.

Pauling was unanimously voted as deputy chairperson immediately afterward. The men embraced warmly after the voting ended.

READ MORE:

* Democracy or division: The wrangle over Ngāi Tahu and ECan

* Green Party, Christchurch City Council, lend support to Ngāi Tahu bill

* Which councillors are eyeing up the chair at Environment Canterbury?

* End of an era for Environment Canterbury as former commissioners retire



When asked by Stuff as part of a survey of local body election candidates in September if council should implement a regional rate to pay for capital costs of building the $683 million stadium, Scott replied: “No”.

His new deputy, on the other hand, said “I am supportive” – with appropriate consultation.

About 10 votes on the 16-seat council didn’t support the idea, although some answers were vague or nuanced.

Will Harvie/Stuff Philip Maw, centre, from the law firm Wynn Williams, draws Peter Scott’s name from a white tin at Thursday's ECan meeting. The selection made Scott chair.

City councillors voted 13-3 to push on with the multipurpose stadium in July, after a decade-long debate over whether it should go ahead. The 30,000-seat stadium is due to open in April 2026.

Scott, 67, the previous deputy chairperson and a mixed crop farmer near Temuka in South Canterbury, was first elected to ECan in 2016. He was a director of Irrigation New Zealand and was on the inaugural steering committee for the Canterbury Water Management Strategy.

He said he was relieved and happy to be selected but expressed disappointment that it came down to random chance.

Scott was nominated for the chair by Nuk’ Korako,​ the former National MP, who was one of Ngāi Tahu’s two appointed representatives to the new ECan Council. He seemed to apologise to Pauling (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Mutunga)​​ for the move, saying “his time will come”.

- An artist’s impression of Te Kaha, the new Christchurch stadium.

Korako (Ngāi Tahu, Kati Mamoe, Waitaha and Rapawai)​​ also said voting for Scott was partially strategic, as “some” political parties in Wellington would repeal the Ngāi Tahu Representation Act if they gained power next election. It provided two ECan board seats to members selected by iwi. National and Act voted against the bill at third reading.

He felt there was a “guillotine” hanging over his head and that of the other Ngāi Tahu representative, Iaean Cranwell.​ Only a strong performance by ECan’s council, led by a veteran like Scott, could save the governance model.

Pauling, 45, was fluent in te reo, a Green Party member, an environmental consultant and RMA hearings commissioner. He was first elected to ECan in 2019.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF After nearly six hours of discussion and debate, Christchurch City councillors voted 13-3 to increase the stadium's budget by $150 million and push on with the project.

Meanwhile, counsellors were required to declare they would faithfully carry out their duties as required by two named acts of Parliament.

New councillor Deon Swiggs​ added the Treaty of Waitangi​ to the list. He later agreed to make the declaration again, without reference to the treaty.

The former Christchurch city councillor said the legislation mandating the declaration needed to be updated.