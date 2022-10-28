Council 'presses pause' on stadium streets upgrade after mayor calls for delay

An artist’s impression of the street upgrades around Christchurch’s Te Kaha stadium shows wider pavements and trees.

A $33 million upgrade to the streets surrounding Christchurch’s planned stadium has been paused, after hundreds of residents have already had their say on the project.

The decision is being questioned by some councillors while new mayor Phil Mauger has applauded the move.

Mauger campaigned on delaying the work, and putting the money into the $200m stadium shortfall.

But, on his first day as mayor earlier this month, Christchurch City Council launched consultation on the scheme and released its proposed plans covering Lichfield, Madras, Tuam and Barbadoes streets.

The aim was to have the work finished in time for the stadium to open in 2026.

On Thursday, chief executive Dawn Baxendale announced she was “pressing pause” on the proposals, but not before the council received more than 760 submissions on the plans.

Mauger confirmed on Thursday, Baxendale’s decision to pause was a consequence of his wish not to proceed with the project.

Peter Meecham/stuff Christchurch’s new mayor, Phil Mauger campaigned on street upgrades around the new stadium being delayed.

He said the money would be better spent on fixing the roads out east including Maces Rd which was in far worse condition.

In a release, Baxendale said while the previous council directed staff to proceed with consultation, there was now a new mayor and council.

She said it was important staff had time to thoroughly brief councillors on the proposals. Councillors needed time to consider all the issues before they were asked to make a decision on the next steps.

“I don’t want to rush that process, so I have asked staff to pause the preliminary work they have been doing in the meantime.”

Despite this, the consultation is still continuing and is being extended. It was due to close on November 7, but is now open-ended.

Baxendale said there was value in getting the public’s views in order to inform the new council when it did come time to make a decision.

- Planned street upgrades around Te Kaha will include lower speed limits, widened footpaths, landscaping and more space for outdoor dining. (Artist’s impression)

But Cr Sam MacDonald said the consultation was effectively “nul in void” because the council could end up having to go back out to the public with a new set of options.

Central ward councillor Jake McLellan said he was confused at the decision to pause because he could not see what was being paused.

“Because we are out for consultation, we are in the process of listening to people not building things.”

He said it was no secret that Mauger wanted to put the money into building the stadium, but if that was what was happening here, then that was not a pause.

“If we are using the money to put into the stadium, that is not a pause, that is not doing it at all.”

- The planned street upgrades would remove some on-street car parks. (Artist’s impression)

He said he would hate to see the council in a position where it was doing the street upgrades after the stadium was open.

But Mauger said roadworks could still be done around the stadium because it would only be used on the weekends.

He said the streets around the stadium were not in poor condition unlike some in the east.

About a third of the street upgrade cost was to fix underground infrastructure, but Mauger said he would be asking if those pipes could last another 10 years.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Councillor Jake McLellan says people need to be able to get to and from the stadium.

He said the council needed to cut its cloth.

Cr Sara Templeton said she was disappointed at the decision, especially since hundreds of submissions had already been received.

“It’s a really important project for the city.”

People had taken time to submit on the project and the council should be completing that process in good faith, she said.

The consultation was about the project design and any budgetary and timing concerns should be part of the council’s annual budget discussions, Templeton said.

The proposed plans would see footpaths widened to up to 5.8m on some streets, speeds lowered to 10kph or 30kph, car parks taken away and room allowed for cycle lanes, gardens and outdoor dining.

However, businesses along one of the routes are not happy with the plans, as they do not want to lose parking.

The council’s consultation document said the upgrades were designed to cater for large influxes of traffic and pedestrians attending events at the stadium, Te Kaha.