Mobility scooter rider dies after crash with car in Timaru

Police inspect a mobility scooter damaged in a collision with a car on North St, Timaru.

A 95-year-old man has died after his mobility scooter collided with a car nearly two weeks ago.

Emergency services were first notified of the crash on Timaru’s North St on October 17.

Thomas Patrick Casey was taken to Timaru Hospital by ambulance in a critical condition.

Police confirmed on Thursday he had died.

The driver of the car was not believed to have been injured, police said at the time. A probe into the circumstances of the crash was ongoing.