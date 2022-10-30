Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Banks Peninsula

The serious crash unit has been notified of a motorcycle crash leaving one person seriously injured on Sunday afternoon. (file photo)

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition after crashing in Little River, Banks Peninsula.

A police spokesperson said emergency services attended the single vehicle crash shortly before 3pm on Sunday.

The motorcycle left State Highway 75, Christchurch Akaroa Rd, near Little River Hotel, crashing and leaving one person seriously injured, the spokesperson said.

The road was not blocked, but drivers should expect delays while emergency services responded.

The serious crash unit had been notified.