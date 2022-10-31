Hamish Campbell selected as National's Ilam candidate for 2023 election

Hamish Campbell has been selected as National's Ilam candidate, replacing Gerry Brownlee who has stood in the electorate since its creation in 1996.

The Deputy Head of Research at MS Australia has been selected as National’s Ilam candidate for the 2023 General Election.

Hamish Campbell, 42, will replace Gerry Brownlee who has been National’s candidate in the electorate since it was created in 1996.

Brownlee was ousted from the seat by Labour’s Sarah Pallett in what was one of the biggest shocks of the 2020 general election.

“I’m honoured to be selected as National’s Ilam candidate and incredibly excited to get to work earning the support of Ilam locals to win the seat for National in 2023,” Campbell said.

Cambell said his priority is to meet as many people across Ilam as possible.

“So I can earn the right to advocate for the issues that matter to them as their strong local National MP.”

He grew up in Ilam and attended Christchurch Boys’ High School before gaining a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Genetics and a PhD in cancer and viruses from the University of Otago.

Before starting at MS Australia in 2016, Campbell was a lecturer in medicine at the University of Sydney while working as a scientist at the Children’s Medical Research Institute in Sydney.

Campbell said what Kiwis want is a government focused on addressing issues like the cost of living crisis, health care and crime.

Campbell is also involved in a family organic apple orchard in the west of the electorate and runs a flower delivery business with his wife Carol.

They live in Riccarton with their two children.

Also standing in Ilam will be Raf Manji, former City Councillor and leader of TOP (the Opportunities Party), who has made it his goal to get the party into Parliament in the 2023 General Election.

Manji stood in the seat as an independent in the 2017 election, losing to Gerry Brownlee by nearly 7000 votes.