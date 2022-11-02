Christchurch council ditches Heathcote River stopbank project

The Christchurch City Council has ditched a plan to build stopbanks along the Heathcote River from Colombo St to Radley St, in Woolston.

The stopbanks were likely to reduce the impact of flooding, but were expected to cost between $22 million and $58m and the council believed there were other areas in the city where the flooding risk was greater.

A report by consultants Beca Ltd, commissioned by the council, deemed stopbanks along the river from Colombo St to Radley St to be technically feasible and would mitigate the impact of floods that occur most winters.

The council had set aside $27m for the project, but that was not due to be spent until 2041, however the entire project has now been cancelled, following a decision at Wednesday’s council meeting.

A council staff report said the stopbanks should instead be considered as part of future measures to adapt to climate change.

Since the July 2017 floods, the council has allocated more than $80m to reduce the impact of floods along the river, including buying the most frequently flooded houses, dredging, bank widening and strengthening, as well as beginning construction on four major retention basins.

The work has significantly reduced the risk of above floor flooding in properties along the river, but roads and properties especially around Clarendon Tce still regularly flood, making it difficult for residents to access their homes.

The retention basins on the upper Heathcote had yet to be completed and councillor Tim Scandrett said it made sense for the council to wait and see what happened when the basins were fully operational.

Scandrett, who previously supported the stopbank work being done, said there was also a concern the stopbanks would trap water on the wrong side of the river.

He said when stopbanks were built in some areas it put pressure on other areas and there could be serious consequences.

The report first came to the council in May, but was never discussed after it was decided the community needed to be updated first.

The council held a webinar on the issue in July, after sending invites to 860 households along the river. Twenty-two people attended.

Staff said there were no questions during the webinar about why it was recommended to cancel the project.

Councillor Yani Johanson was the only councillor to vote against cancelling the project. He said he did not think the community had been properly consulted.

However, after the meeting, he conceded there were other areas affected by flooding that could use the money, including Bromley, Edgeware, and parts of Wainoni, Aranui and Bexley.