$75,000 by-election sparked by community board member's resignation

Shreejana Chhetri was elected on October 8, but resigned on October 25. She says she has to balance a passion to serve her community with maintaining a job to support her family.

Despite promising voters she would be committed to her role, a newly-elected Christchurch community board member has quit just days before her first meeting, sparking a $75,000 by-election.

Labour-aligned People’s Choice candidate Shreejana Chhetri​ won a spot on the Waipapa Papanui-Innes-Central Community Board on October 8. She resigned on October 25.

In an emailed response to questions, Chhetri said she had to balance a passion to serve her community with maintaining a job to support her family.

The part-time community board role remuneration is $23,690.

“I have chosen to put my family first,” she said, adding that resigning was “a very difficult decision".

In the candidate information booklet delivered to voters during the campaign, Chhetri said: “I am highly passionate about making a positive impact and will be committed to this role.”

Breakfast Te Maruata chairwoman Bonita Bigham says low voter turnout is "disappointing but not unexpected".

It said she had worked for the Department of Corrections and a non-governmental organisation supporting women and children encountering domestic violence.

Stuff has asked further questions of Chhetri.

Board members are expected to put in 10 to 20 hours of work per week, according to a Christchurch City Council candidate information booklet published before the election.

The community board’s inaugural meeting was on October 28. There are about 25,000 people in the ward.

Filling her vacancy requires a by-election under the Local Electoral Act, a Christchurch City Council spokesperson said.

It would be held in early 2023 and is estimated to cost $75,000, the spokesperson said.

Board chairperson Emma Norrish said the resignation was not an ideal way to start a new three-year term.

“It’s not ideal for the people of Innes to only have two of what should be three representatives around the table,” she said.

Turnout in the election was already low and by-elections tended to be even lower, Norrish said.

Given the resignation was so close to the election, it would make sense to take the next best polling candidate instead of a by-election, Norrish said. She noted this would require legislative change.

“If a situation like this comes up, [the law] should be changed so that those results can be used.”

Norrish said she did not know a lot about the reasons behind Chhetri’s resignation, except that it was due to personal circumstances.

Chhetri was elected to the board with 1965 votes. Behind her was Mark Wilson with 1644.

Chhetri is not the first elected member to quit shortly after local body elections earlier this month.

In Westland, councillor Ian Hustwick resigned 10 days after he was elected, prompting a by-election costing up to $15,000. He said he reluctantly realised his contribution to council business would be “counter-productive to good governance” after receiving information in preparation for induction.

Patrick McBride was elected to the Grey district council despite withdrawing late in the election campaign because he was offered a new job. That by-election will cost about $20,000.

Under the Local Electoral Act, when a member resigns from office more than 12 months before a triennial election, that vacancy must be filled via a by-election.