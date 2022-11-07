Agricultural Show back on track with free entry for children

The NZ Agricultural Show in Christchurch was cancelled for the public again this year due to Covid, but the country still came to town for the children.

The smell of wood chips, the bleating of farm animals and the screams of enjoyment from side shows are set to return to Canterbury with the Agricultural Show and Cup Day.

The popular annual show has been crossed off the calendar for the last two years due to Covid restrictions but this week it’s back once more – with all the familiar trappings and some innovative changes.

One of the big new drawcards is aimed at families. This year children under 18 get free entry, instead of the previous $15 tickets.

“We really do want every child in Canterbury to be able to access the show”, Agricultural Show general manager Tracy Ahern said.

This year saw record entry numbers for the rural sector, Ahern said, especially for sheep and cattle.

There would be 1880 animals at the show, she said, along with 459 stalls. More than 500 volunteers were involved, 36,000 pottles of chips and 50,000 ice creams were expected to be consumed and 65 tonnes of wood chips used.

Other changes this year targeted a greener event, including free public transport from various malls, mobile hydration stations with reusable cups and excess meals donated to the City Mission.

Old favourites remain unchanged at the show, including wood chopping, Hazlett Farm Yard and motocross.

Organisers aimed to deliver a “bigger and brighter” show after its two-year hiatus, Canterbury A&P Association chairman Stewart Mitchell said.

The show had only been cancelled four times since it started in 1862. Twice because of the influenza epidemic in 1919 and 1920 and the last two years because of Covid-19.

“It’s great to be back,” Mitchell said, “Great to help in bridging the town and country divide.”

Children under 18 have free admission to this year's show. Previously, tickets cost $15.

Along with the show, Addington's Cup Week and the Riccarton Park races makes up the other half of Christchurch’s renowned Cup and Show week.

Limited spectator numbers over the past two years had been “deflating”, Addington Raceway race industry manager Darrin Williams said, but he was looking forward to Cup Day returning “one of Canterbury’s best parties”.

“[The New Zealand Trotting Cup is] the biggest race day in New Zealand of any code”, Williams said, rivalling the Melbourne Cup per head of population despite not running on a public holiday like its Australian counterpart.

Ticket sales were still expected to ramp up this week, but Williams said corporate hospitality was “well and truly sold out”, and tickets for Bacardi on the Lawn, formerly the Lindauer Lawn, were also exhausted.

Punters numbers have been down over Cup Week in recent years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Visitors could expect the usual Cup Day flair and fun, including Fashion in the Field, big screens and music, he said.

”A whole lot of activity – it’s not just about the racing but of course the racing takes centre stage.”

New additions this year include a two-storey marquee for the Continental Pavilion and the IRT Champions Parade held after race six.

The parade will see the six Crusaders horses charging down the straight to Conquest of Paradise followed by three of the biggest champions, Monkey King, Terror to Love and Lazarus taking to the track, and ending with harness legend Ricky May presenting the cup at the podium.

“For racing in general it’s about celebrating an occasion,” Williams said, “Socialising, getting together, dressing up.”