Recount for Christchurch council seat after 'inconsistent' special voting instruction

Ali Jones, left, lost the Innes ward council seat to incumbent Pauline Cotter by 16 votes, but now a recount is going ahead.

A recount will go ahead for the final Christchurch City Council seat after a candidate raised concerns about inconsistent instructions given to voting officials.

It has led a judge to say there are grounds for “reasonable belief” that the results may be incorrect.

Ali Jones sought a recount in the race to be the Innes ward councillor after losing by 16 votes to incumbent three-term councillor Pauline Cotter.

Cotter has since been appointed deputy mayor of Christchurch.

In the recount application, Jones said inconsistent instructions were given to officials about whether to sign special votes as witnesses.

The council acknowledged the inconsistency, but thought the results were not affected because vote counters were told to count special votes without signatures anyway.

District Court Judge Kevin Kelly said these concerns were grounds for reasonable belief that the results “may be incorrect and that on a recount she might be elected”.

Out of 167 special votes in the Innes ward, 37 were invalid. The council said 27 were because the voters were not enrolled while 10 were invalid due to “deficiencies with their special vote declaration”.

STUFF What do the people of Christchurch think of new mayor Phil Mauger and the outcome of the local elections?

The judge said if some of the 37 invalid special votes were deemed invalid due to the signing issue, a recount could have “a significant impact” on the outcome of the election.

Jones said on Facebook that she was helped by two lawyers from Taylor Shaw in her recount application and that they had done an amazing job.

“Thank you to everyone who has sent me supportive and kind messages over the last couple of weeks,” she wrote. “It's been a real roller coaster."

Jones’ recount application contained an affidavit from voter Joanne MacIver, who said that when she went to lodge a special vote at the Beckenham Service Centre, staff had been directed not to sign and witness the vote, contrary to instructions that they should.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Christchurch City Council thinks the inconsistent instructions over signing special votes has not affected the result, because it directed the vote counters to count unsigned votes anyway.

Jones said this irregularity meant there could be special votes that were then considered invalid.

The council’s electoral officer, Jo Daly, acknowledged she gave “inconsistent” instructions, but said it only affected the Beckenham Service Centre.

She said the instructions were then clarified that each vote did have to be signed.

But, Daly said votes were also stamped – and she confirmed with electionz.com, the agency that counts the votes, that all special votes with a stamp were to be counted, regardless of whether they had a signature.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Cotter is now the deputy mayor of Christchurch.

Daly said these instructions meant the issue of whether they were signed had no impact on the election.

Meanwhile, Jones also noted there were 38 “informal votes” and a recount could look at whether they really were informal votes. Daly said there was no reason to believe these votes were mischaracterised.

In their decision, Judge Kelly said he was satisfied that Jones’ special voting concerns were grounds for a “reasonable belief” that the results may be incorrect.

The judge noted another case cited by Jones where “a cluster of votes” were found to be disallowed because they had no official stamp on the documentation.

In that case, the judge found it was an error and allowed the votes to be counted.

“This may be a possibility in this case,” Judge Kelly said.

The judge ordered the recount and asked Daly to confirm by 5pm Thursday the time and place for it to happen. The judge will oversee it.

The judge directed the recount to take place before Tuesday.

All normal votes would be counted with the normal specialised electronic scanning equipment, while the judge will individually review every informal, blank and special vote.