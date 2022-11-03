High winds stop biggest cruise ship destined for Lyttelton berthing

Ovation of the Seas would have been the largest cruise ship to dock in Lyttelton but high winds forecast forced the vessel to divert course.

High winds forecast have forced the biggest cruise ship set to sail into Lyttelton to divert its course.

Just days after welcoming its first big, international cruise ships in more than a decade, Christchurch's Lyttelton Harbour was to host its biggest one yet.

The Ovation of the Seas was scheduled to arrive at the port on Thursday, carrying about 4180 passengers, with many businesses, volunteers and information points prepared for the influx of tourists.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Lyttelton Port which is the first large cruise ship for 11 years.

Lytteton Port Company chief corporate affairs officer Phil de Joux said the decision not to berth the vessel was made just after 7am today.

"Unfortunately, Ovation of the Seas was unable to berth this morning due to strong north-west winds in the forecast for the day here at Lyttelton."

He said it was "disappointing" but "safety is always the first priority and there are wind speed limits for all berths and vessel types here in Lyttelton as at other ports".

It wasn't unusual for a small number of cruise calls not t occur to weather conditions, he said, "just as weather affects other vessels visiting the port from time to time".

"Prior to the pandemic, a small number of scheduled cruise calls each year were disrupted by weather, and it is a common occurrence at all ports."

Stuff understands artisans who set up stalls for a craft market in the township were dismayed to learn at the 11th hour that the cruise ship was cancelled.

It is understood high winds meant it was unsafe to dock at the new cruise berth.

The difficulty was forecast on Wednesday evening by the Lyttelton Port Company. A spokesperson said the Ovation of the Seas was scheduled to return to Lyttelton another five times this season.

Local businesses celebrated last week when the Celebrity Eclipse and the Grand Princess docked at Lyttelton's new $67 million berth on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Their arrival marked a new beginning after the February 2011 earthquake destroyed the city's cruise terminal. In the years since, cruise ships had been rerouted to Akaroa – a 90-minute drive away.