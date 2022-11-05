Fight to reduce alcohol harm looms in Christchurch

Justice Minister Kiri Allan said alcohol is "so ingrained in our culture", and change is coming.

More than $1 million and five years were spent in a failed attempt to restrict the sale of alcohol in Christchurch. New Government proposals have renewed calls for the city to try again. TINA LAW reports.

Hospitality leaders warn Government plans to take on alcohol retailers may encourage “prohibition-era” alcohol rules that will decimate the industry.

It is fighting talk from an industry that has successfully fought in the past to stop additional restrictions on alcohol sales.

But others have welcomed the news the Government is planning to remove the ability for alcohol companies and retailers to challenge local alcohol policies (LAP).

LAPS can be put in place by councils to restrict when and where alcohol can be sold, but many, including Christchurch’s, have failed due to appeals.

Justice Minister Kiri Allan has also announced plans to make alcohol licencing hearings more informal, to better cater for community groups which may not be represented by high-powered lawyers, as alcohol companies and retailers more commonly are.

READ MORE:

* Controversial plans to restrict booze sales in Christchurch back on the agenda

* Christchurch's suburban liquor outlets could be targeted in new policy

* Local board chair throws support behind Auckland Council provisional alcohol policy

* Hamilton city councillors vote down one-way door plan



“The law isn’t working as intended,” says Allan.

“Local communities should be able to set their own rules to reduce alcohol harm, but are being blocked at every step by the booze industry.”

Allan says the current LAP appeal process is costing ratepayers millions in legal fees as alcohol companies and supermarkets thwart efforts by local councils to limit the sale of alcohol in their communities.

That has certainly been Christchurch’s experience.

Christchurch City Council’s 2017 attempt to create a LAP landed it in court after a legal challenge by Hospitality New Zealand (HNZ).

The council proposed a closing time of 3am and a one-way door policy from 1am for taverns, bars, pubs, nightclubs and clubs in a small central city precinct. It proposed a 1am closing time elsewhere. Off- licence trading hours were to be limited to between 9am and 9pm. Following submissions the council widened the area to include parts of Victoria St.

Without an LAP, the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act states alcohol can be sold between 8am and 4am by an on-licence and between 7am and 11pm for off-licence outlets.

The LAP was eventually scrapped after five years and $1.1m being spent by the council.

Similar stories have emerged from across the country. Wellington, Hamilton and Far North councils have all abandoned their LAPs and Auckland has been bogged down in the appeals process for seven years.

Of the country’s 67 councils, 41 have LAPs, covering 35% of the population.

In 2018, Christchurch city decided not to pursue a new policy, despite strong support from health professionals to do so. It has not considered resurrecting one since.

However, this could soon change.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The Government is planning to remove the ability for alcohol companies and retailers to challenge local alcohol policies.

Allan says a Bill proposing the changes to the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 will be introduced this year, with the aim of passing it into law by mid-next year.

While the council does not yet have any plans to develop a LAP, it is something the council is likely to consider once any changes to the act are made, council strategic policy and resilience head David Griffiths says.

A decision to develop another LAP will have to be made by the council and some councillors are already in support.

In April, the previous council voted to support Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick’s Members’ Bill on reducing alcohol harm. Aspects of her bill are covered in Allan’s proposed changes. The only existing councillors not to fully support that bill were Aaron Keown and James Gough.

All 16 current councillors and the mayor were asked this week whether they support resurrecting work on a LAP and of the seven responses received, four were in support – Sara Templeton, Jake McLellan, Kelly Barber and Tim Scandrett.

Cr Sam MacDonald wanted more information and deputy mayor Pauline Cotter, who responded via her executive assistant, did not want to comment until staff had briefed councillors.

Mayor Phil Mauger said he did not want to do a lot of work on a LAP until the council knew what the actual changes were.

“That would be a waste of time and money. The changes to the Act may assist us in reducing the number of new bottle stores popping up and I would definitely support that.”

Templeton, McLellan, Barber and Scandrett are also particularly keen to focus on off-licence premises or bottle stores.

Templeton says it is heartening the Government has taken up the issue and she plans to raise it both with fellow councillors and staff to see what is required to get work started.

Supplied The Government has announced plans to change the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012.

Templeton, who was not in favour in 2018 of the council giving up on a LAP, says a lot of communities come to community boards asking for support to limit alcohol sales in their neighbourhoods.

“The sooner we get on with this the better it will be for everyone.”

Cr Jake McLellan is pleased the Government is acting to give communities more control over alcohol sales. “Communities see the effects of alcohol and know what needs to be addressed.”

He says any new policy should focus on bottle stores, especially in poorer communities.

Cr Kelly Barber says removing the ability to appeal LAPs will give communities a chance to protect vulnerable populations.

As a community board chairman last term, he saw first-hand how it was almost impossible for communities to influence the outcome of licence applications.

“Every person in the entire area could have been opposed to the bottle store and it wouldn’t have made a jot of difference if the licensee fulfilled all the legal criteria.

“I think that if enough people are opposed, then their voices should mean something.”

Barber says few licences were ever denied which shows which side the chips are stacked.

Scandrett says communities and cities need to have control of how many liquor suppliers are in the community, but he only wants it looked at after the law is passed.

Council urged to get on with it

Anna Price Community advocate Wayne Hawker has been fighting against increased numbers of bottle stores for years.

Community advocate Wayne Hawker​, who has been fighting against the proliferation of bottle stores in the city for a number of years, believes the council needs to start work on an LAP now and not wait for the new legislation.

Hawker has been successful in stopping a couple of bottle stores from setting up, in what he describes as “a battle of David versus Goliath”.

Despite his efforts there are 64 off-licence premises within a 3k radius of Phillipstown, where he has lived for more than 40 years.

Hawker has welcomed the Government’s proposed changes, especially to the hearing process.

“Whenever you go in there, I’m always against high-profile lawyers, and they attack you. They make you feel like you are the guilty party for just wanting what is best.”

Recipe for ‘idealists to run roughshod’

Hospitality New Zealand (HNZ) says it fully supports responsible drinking and harm minimisation, but appears vehemently against any moves to reintroduce an LAP.

HNZ chief executive Julie White​ says removing LAP appeals is a “recipe for idealists to run roughshod over the wishes of the majority in their community who go out or want to buy alcohol”.

Appeals are lodged on behalf of a community of hospitality customers, she says.

“LAPs are fine when balanced and realistic, which requires consultation. If they are not balanced, appeals are necessary to ensure reason and justice.”

White says removing appeals could “encourage prohibition-era local alcohol rules, which will combine with a recession and staff shortages in 2023 to decimate hospitality and entertainment options for everyday people”.

She fears LAPs will reduce access but not reduce harm.

Supplied Hospitality New Zealand chief executive Julie White says appeals are lodged on behalf of a community of hospitality customers.

“They do very little to address behaviour and where people consume alcohol. The safest place to consume alcohol is at a licensed venue.”

White says Christchurch does not need an LAP because the increased access to alcohol has not translated into higher consumption.

“Prior to the implementation of the Sale of Liquor Act in 1989 there were around 3000 licences in NZ, today the number of licences has increased to just over 11,000. Conversely, liquor consumption in NZ has decreased 22% since 1986.”

But Waitaha Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Cheryl Brunton​ has a different view.

She says international and local evidence show an LAP has the potential to reduce alcohol-related harm particularly violence, road crashes and other injuries through reducing accessibility and availability of alcohol.

The proposed changes also have the support of Professor Doug Sellman​, chair in psychiatry and addiction medicine at University of Otago, Christchurch, who says dropping the appeal right is a small but important step in alcohol law reform.

But he believes the LAP process has been a mistake from the outset.

“The Government needs to take control of the regulations determining the sale and purchase of alcohol across the whole country, as it previously did with tobacco.”

The Government has also announced plans to look at marketing, sponsorship and pricing.

Sellman, who is also spokesperson for the medically-led advocacy group Alcohol Action NZ, says the group has distilled from scientific literature five things a Government can do to reduce alcohol-related problems.

They are: Dismantle marketing, increase pricing, reduce accessibility, raise the purchase age and strengthen drink-driving countermeasures.

Alcohol sponsorship of sport ‘seriously sick’

Sellman says dismantling alcohol sponsorship for sports is a good move but not the full answer because the alcohol industry marketing budgets will shift elsewhere.

“In the end, like tobacco, all marketing of alcohol needs to cease, because alcohol is causing so much harm to our society.”

A report released in June by Alcohol Healthwatch found the value of alcohol industry sponsorship of sport in Aotearoa New Zealand was unknown. In 2014, the total value of alcohol sponsorship of sport was estimated at $21.3m, with $13.8m in direct cash contributions.

About 75% of the total regional sponsorship funds went to rugby union.

However, a study of a small sample of rugby clubs found that sponsorship revenue was relatively minor, ranging from $200 to $2000 per year. Although, larger rugby unions had been able to secure up to $1m from alcohol companies.

”There is something seriously sick and wrong with sport in New Zealand if it is depending on promoting the sale and purchase of a neurotoxic, carcinogenic, aggressigenic drug for its viability,” Sellman says.