Christchurch deputy mayor Pauline Cotter keeps seat after recount confirms slim victory

Christchurch deputy mayor Pauline Cotter will continue in her role after a recount of votes confirmed the election result.

Christchurch’s deputy mayor Pauline Cotter has held onto her council seat following a recount, though her margin of victory has shrunk from 16 votes to eight.

Second-placed candidate Ali Jones sought a recount in the Innes ward after losing to Cotter, a three-term councillor, by 16 votes in October’s local body election.

A recount on Tuesday morning trimmed Cotter’s advantage to just eight votes.

In the recount, 34 special votes were disallowed. Cotter’s total number of votes reduced from 2653 to 2638, while Jones reduced from 2637 to 2630.

Jones’ recount was allowed to go ahead because of concerns she raised about inconsistent instructions given to voting officials and whether they were supposed to sign special votes as witnesses.

The council previously acknowledged the inconsistency, but believed the election results were not affected because vote counters were told to count special votes without signatures.

Cotter said 34 votes were disallowed in the recount because they were not signed by officials.

“Some of them that didn’t have a signature but just had a stamp have now been discounted,” she said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Ali Jones, pictured, asked for a recount of votes after losing in the Innes ward by 16 votes. The recount has seen the gap shrink to eight votes.

The Christchurch City Council has been approached for comment.

Cotter said it was unfortunate this miscommunication happened.

“Going forward, that won’t happen again, it’ll be very clear,” she said.

The council previously said 167 special votes were cast in the Innes ward. All were reviewed individually by a judge during the recount.

Cotter said she was relieved with the outcome and could now put the election behind her.

It was not easy to put your name forward and “bumps in the road” did happen, she said.

On election day last month, partial results that were released actually had Cotter behind Jones by 46 votes. Cotter said she was told then that she had lost her seat.

Preliminary results released the next day gave the lead back to Cotter – a lead she continued to hold in the preliminary results, final results and now in the recount too.

“I have kind of won a hattrick,” Cotter said.

Jones said she felt relieved the recount was done because the process had been up and down and a focus for her in recent weeks.

“I am not sad, I am not happy, I am just relieved and now feel I can move forward with some surety,” she said.

“I’m glad that the issue that I found [with special voting signatures] has been borne out, but I do wonder what effect it might’ve had across the city to be honest, but I guess we’ll never know.”

The recount was held exactly one month after election day.

Jones said the process needed to be tightened up for the sake of running the city.

“You imagine if I had got in and Pauline was out, we then have no deputy mayor in there for a moment ... and what does that mean for any decisions?”

Jones said the recount application was not personal and she offered her congratulations to Cotter.

Jones said she would not run in the 2023 Innes community board by-election. Jones was previously a community board member for the past two terms and was a councillor from 2013 to 2016 too.