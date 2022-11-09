Cows pampered and ready for a show as country returns to town for NZ Agricultural Show

Dean Geddes' family have shown cows at the New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch for the past 100 years.

Four hours of sleep a night is all dairy farmer Dean Geddes can fit in during preparation the New Zealand Agricultural Show, kicking off in Christchurch on Wednesday.

For his cattle on the other hand, show week means 24/7 pampered care in the showground stalls with four feeding times and two baths a day.

They’re scrubbed, clipped and trimmed, and given their own hay beds in preparation for Canterbury’s beloved A&P show, which is returning to the public after a two-year absence due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The beloved country affair runs from Wednesday to Friday and is a family tradition for the fourth generation farmer.

READ MORE:

* Agricultural Show back on track with free entry for children

* Catwalk canned for Cup Week fashion competition

* Owner of Cup horse will watch from track side after suspension denies him chance of dream ride



“It’s just something we do,” Geddes said. “My mother’s always done it, and her father and her grandfather who won his first championship here in 1925.”

The Tai Tapu local has won 12 awards in the last 20 years attending the show, and backs his holstein friesian cattle to stand out amongst “very good competition” among this year’s record number of entries.

More than 100,000 people are expected through the gates over the three-day event, hosted by the Canterbury A&P Association.

This year’s show is focused on entertaining a younger audience, with free entry for under 18s.

Stuff Dean Geddes cleans some of his cows after milking as dawn breaks at the Canterbury Agricultural Park in Christchurch.

General manager Tracy Ahern said the combination of a cracker weather forecast, free public transport, and the introduction of rural games for youth would draw Cantabrians in.

“This is going to be our best show,” Ahern said.

Free buses to and from the Agricultural Park on Curletts Rd are running every 30 minutes from the central city bus interchange on the corner of Lichfield and Colombo streets from 9am to 4pm each day.

Stuff Brett Barclay trims one of the dairy cows for Geddes ahead of Wednesday’s show opening.

Rewards are on offer for show-goers commuting on two wheels, with a carton of Nestle Smarties given to all cyclists who snap a photo on their bikes on arrival.

While public car parking would be free and available off Curletts Rd, Hayton Rd and Augustine and McMahon drives, Ahern warned a backlog of traffic was expected in surrounding areas.

“Pack a vegemite sandwich and your favourite podcast [for the commute] and hang in there,” she said.

Tickets are available to purchase online or at the gate for $40 for adults and $28 for seniors and tertiary students.