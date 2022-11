Riu, 12, has been found safe and well after being reported missing earlier on Tuesday. (File photo)

Police have located a 12-year-old boy reported missing in Christchurch on Tuesday morning.

Riu went missing from his home in Burnside and police and his family were concerned for his wellbeing.

Police later said Riu had been found safe and well.

They thanked the public for their assistance in helping Riu home.