Police appealing for help finding missing Christchurch 12-year-old

Police are looking for 12-year-old Riu who is missing in Christchurch.

Riu is missing from his home in Burnside and police and his family have concerns for his wellbeing.

He was last seen wearing an All-Blacks raincoat, black pants, navy coloured Crocs on his feet and a red Fila T-shirt, police said.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Riu or has any information about his location to contact police by calling 105 and referencing incident number 221106/3368.