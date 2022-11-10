Council criticised for keeping report on illegal occupation under wraps for a month

Protesters who opposed the Government’s vaccine mandate broke council bylaws by camping in Cranmer Square from February 14 to March 9.

A report into how a council handled an illegal occupation is being kept from the public for more than a month while council staff wait to brief councillors on it.

But a city councillor says because the report is done, it should be released now, and the delay is “not good enough”.

The Christchurch City Council has commissioned a report into its handling of an occupation of Cranmer Square, which happened over three weeks during February and March.

The central Christchurch park was occupied peacefully by protesters opposed to the Government’s vaccine mandates.

The report was completed on October 26, but will not be made public until after councillors are briefed about it on December 6.

Jane Davis, the council’s general manager of planning and regulatory services, said in a statement that council staff had not had the opportunity to consider the report “due to other priorities”.

She said it was important councillors were given “advice on the context for the report” and any changes the council would adopt before it was released publicly.

Stuff was refused a copy of the report under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act because the information “will soon be publicly available”.

The report would be released “immediately” after councillors were briefed on it on December 6, Davis said.

The report was completed by Chris Hawker of C3 Consulting. It cost $32,000. Work started on it in July.

Central ward councillor Jake McLellan said it was “a real shame” the report would stay secret for another month.

“A month [until its release] when the report has been completed ... is not good enough.

“This is a report that focuses on whether the council could’ve done its job better when it comes to Cranmer Square, and ironically I don’t think the release of that report is being handled particularly flash either.”

He said the report was arguably already late. The local community was looking forward to seeing it, he added.

“If the report is sitting there ready to go, I think it should be released.”

McLellan said he had no problem with the council briefing councillors before its release, but he thought that did not need to take a month.

The occupation of Cranmer Square frustrated residents who lived nearby. They described the disruption as callous and selfish.

The city council received over 80 complaints about the occupation.

At its peak, cars, portaloos, a trampoline and a bus were present at the makeshift campsite.

The occupation, which breached council bylaws, took place between February 14 and March 9, coinciding with the Parliament occupation in Wellington.

The protesters left Cranmer Square only when police gave them a deadline to leave.

Police warned the protesters they would remove anyone who continued to occupy the park after the deadline. All protesters left the night before. Some said they wanted to avoid violence with police.

The protest damaged the grass in Cranmer Square. The council decided to rip all of it and sow new grass that needed less upkeep.

The council said at the time that the new grass was planned prior to the occupation.