Life story: Teacher, councillor and loving friend Roger Blair

Roger Blair’s favourite thing to do was take his great-granddaughters on coffee dates.

OBITUARY: Roger Blair is not what you would call the “handy Andy” of fixing things. But he was a people person, who taught others how to fix and resolve their own problems.

“He just always loved helping people. He absolutely loved everyone, and they loved him,” daughter Tracey-Anne Blair said.

“Dad was firm but fair, he always liked to solve people’s problems and taught us to talk through everything.”

Born in Watford, England, Roger Blair shipped over to New Zealand with his mother as a 6-month-old.

READ MORE:

* Nuclear test veteran Roy Sefton remembered as tenacious advocate, jokester and loving father

* Obituary: Roger Johnson found work a habit hard to break

* Roger Cotter: Adventurous traveller’s final journey



He became an outwardly proud Cantabrian, and a proud Christchurch Boys’ High School pupil.

“He was very proud of his school and I of course sent his only grandson to St Bede’s [College]... he couldn’t believe his only grandson wasn’t going to Christchurch Boys’ High.”

Blair was fond of his children Tracey-Anne Blair and Johnny Wielsma, stepchildren Denise and Paul Keating, and Layne and Aroha McKenzie, grandchildren Hannah Journee and Jake Wielsma, and in his final years his two great-granddaughters Maddie and Isla Journee.

He was known as Grandad Rog by many more, and family was everything to him.

“His grandkids and great grandkids were his life. I was huge, but the great grandkids were something else for him. Dad loved his family and when he got sick he wanted us there every day,” Tracey-Anne Blair said.

Ten years ago, Roger Blair was diagnosed with a rare heart condition that would require a risky heart surgery. He survived that and made the most since, his daughter said.

Supplied Blair and wife Pam were the best of companions and went on camping trips together.

One of his philosophy’s was “life goes on, and we have to make the best of what we have”.

He wasn’t sold on a career path after school and spent four years deciding to become a teacher, something he was said to be made for.

Before teaching, he worked in Māori affairs, several outdoors job, and enjoyed a stint in Australia before enrolling at teachers college. He was an active Labour Party member, campaigning for them throughout his life.

He became a qualified teacher and got his first teaching job in 1971 at Masterton West School.

In the North Island, he met Pam and the two fell in love before moving back south to Canterbury, where they lived the rest of Blair’s life.

In 1974, the family moved to Waimate when Blair got a job at Waimate Centennial School, and he became what you’d call a city country boy.

Supplied Blair with grandkids Hannah and Jake.

“Dad loved the country life,” his daughter said.

He drove an old Bedford school bus, bought horses and spend time “working on an immaculate lawn”.

The family found a diary entry he wrote admitting he wasn’t quite the country man who was good on the tools.

“One of the parents called in and connected the washing hoses to the taps for him. Dad wasn’t the most handy Andy type of person.

“I remember my boss saying ‘the most mechanical thing your dad puts together is his golf trundler’.”

The family moved to Kaiapoi, right next to the Kaiapoi Golf Club, where Blair became a member. Justifiably his trundler was in pristine condition.

When his daughter was born, Blair was adamant he would get a son as he always wanted one.

“When I was born he said to the midwife ‘is it a boy’?”.

“She replied ‘take a look for yourself would ya’.”

He loved his one and only daughter.

“Dad would read me story books every night, my favourite was always Don't Forget Matilda.

“I always had ponies growing up and Dad would walk beside me while I was on them. I was a daddy's girl, and mum knows that.”

She recalled being nervous to tell her father when she got pregnant with her first child.

“He was extremely happy and even told all the teachers at school he was about to become a young grandad.

“He thought this time he’ll get his boy.”

He didn’t. Her firstborn was granddaughter Hannah, who he adored. In 2000, he got his first boy of the family, Jake.

Supplied Blair and Tracey-Anne, his only daughter.

“Dad would give Jake experiences he knew I would never have. Dad loved all his grandchildren. He always wanted to know what they were doing in their lives.”

In 2007, Blair was elected to the Waimakariri District Council, and gave up teaching to become a full-time councillor until 2013.

“They were busy years. You almost had to make an appointment to catch up with him.”

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon said Blair was a strong advocate for the Kaiapoi community.

“Roger served on the council and community board for a number of years and was a highly valued colleague.”

Deputy mayor Neville Atkinson said Blair was a true professional.

“Roger was highly respected in his professional life both as a teacher and councillor. He was a great community-minded person who will be missed.”

Supplied Roger adored his great-granddaughters, Maddie and Isla Journee.

Blair also was on the Kaiapoi Tuahiwi Community Board from 2016 until his retirement in 2019. He became a justice of the peace in 2012 too.

Tracey Anne Blair said it was not surprising her father’s career was based around people and community. They were everything to him because of his kind and gentle way.

He didn’t mind a party either.

“It was no secret Dad loved a good old party. If we were starting at 5pm, Dad would be at my house ready to go by 4pm.”

A loving husband, Blair often took wife Pam on camping trips and to Australia for a yearly holiday.

“Dad lived a full and happy life in his 77 years,” his daughter said.

“When he became a great-grandad, those two wee girls were the icing on his cake.”