Lack of fan zones for Women's Rugby World Cup a 'lost opportunity'

Stuff spoke to people on the streets of Christchurch about Saturday's world cup final and the lack of fanzones for the women's game.

Failing to create fan zones throughout New Zealand for the Women’s Rugby World Cup final is a lost opportunity, says former Black Fern Natasha Wong.

But, sadly it comes as no surprise to the Cantabrian, who has been involved in women’s rugby for 35 years and played for the Black Ferns at a time when the sport struggled for recognition.

However, she hopes that given the reaction and public support the Black Ferns are receiving in the lead up to Saturday’s final against England that fan zones will be set up for the next World Cup.

No fan zones are planned throughout the country, despite there being a number of these spaces organised for the 2011 men’s World Cup.

READ MORE:

* Proud Māori Kennedy Cherrington relishing World Cup clash with Kiwi Ferns

* Asia summit keeps PM Jacinda Ardern from the Rugby World Cup final

* Yeah, Nah: Would you go to a Black Ferns fan zone to watch the World Cup final?

* Kennedy Simon is poised to start for Black Ferns in Rugby World Cup final after Liana Mikaele-Tu’u's injury



Thousands of people showed up to watch games at fan zones in towns and cities across New Zealand in 2011.

In Christchurch, which missed out on World Cup games due to the 2011 earthquakes, outdoor seating for up to 3000 people was set up in Hagley Park, where all 48 matches were played live on two big screens.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Former Black Fern Natasha Wong says fan zones would have been great for attracting players.

People on the streets across the country have expressed dismay at the different treatment of the two world cups.

Wong who played for the Black Ferns between 1990 and 1994, said in terms of player attraction and looking at future revenue streams, fan zones would have been great.

“I think it’s a lost opportunity given that women’s rugby is a fast-growing sport.”

But she was trying to focus on the positives.

“I think if you keep looking at all the things that are not done it becomes quite depressing, so I try to focus on what is being done.”

When Wong started playing people were very much anti-women playing rugby and there was no interest in the first Women’s World Cup until they started winning games, she said.

When she played, she could only dream and hope that women’s rugby would get the exposure it was getting now. Selling out Eden Park would have been unthinkable.

She hoped the “powers that be” would now listen given the phenomenal public response to the World Cup.

David Hallett/Stuff Hundreds of people watch the men's 2011 Rugby World Cup semi-final at a fan zone in Hagley Park.

In 2018, Wong was the first female appointed to the Canterbury Rugby Football Union board, breaking a 135-year-old drought.

The lack of visibility for the tournament across the South Island has disappointed the Women in Sport Waitaha group, a local network of leaders who aim to achieve equity within the sporting sector.

The group said the engagement and interest in the World Cup had been awesome and was no surprise, but having no fan engagement zones in Ōtautahi Christchurch was a missed opportunity.

“We know visibility is so important for Women’s Sport to flourish and this has been proven with how successful the tournament has been in engaging its Auckland and Northland fanbase.”

However, the group said it also appreciated that the limited resources for the event were prioritised to ensure the stadiums up north were filled.

“We just hope that the Garden City isn’t going to be missing from the planning for next year’s FIFA World Cup, because our Waitaha community, as well as others around Aotearoa, are ready to get in behind our wāhine, we just need the opportunities to do so. “

Christchurch City Council events and arts manager Lucy Blackmore​ said a decision was made by the tournament organisers to make the match venues the focal point for fan engagement, so the council did not plan any fan zones.

“The matches are being shown free-to-air and we are encouraging our community to get behind the Black Ferns at their local clubrooms, community facilities or neighbourhood bars and restaurants.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Natasha Wong, left, played for Canterbury and the Black Ferns. In 2018 she became the first female to join the Canterbury Rugby Football Union's board in 135 years.

ChristchurchNZ major events head Karena Finnie​ said a fan zone for an event that was not held in Christchurch was not something that ChristchurchNZ would produce.

Its events needed to generate economic benefit for the city, primarily through visitation.

“An event aimed at the local community for community benefit, such as a fan zone for the Women’s RWC being held in Auckland and Northland, would in most cases be a consideration for the Christchurch City Council.”

Finnie said ChristchurchNZ helped the city make a bid to be a part of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, but unfortunately, it was not successful.

The games have been based in Auckland and Whangārei.