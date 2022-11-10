Chemical spill victim slipped on sulphuric acid

A man suffered injuries from a chemical spill at a Christchurch workplace on Wednesday afternoon.

A person injured after a chemical spill at a Christchurch workplace on Wednesday had slipped on sulphuric acid.

The man was taken to Christchurch Hospital, understood to have suffered injuries.

Assistant fire commander Dave Key said he understood a 1000-litre drum of sulphuric acid was being moved on a forklift when the spill happened, then started to fume.

Key said a member of the public found the spill and alerted the only person at the Maunsell St, Woolston, site. That person slipped on the acid while trying to get a hose.

“It went through his overalls and underneath,” Key said. “The local brigade showed up and did a snap rescue, took him out of the incident [and] hosed him down.”

Sulphuric acid was a “dangerous” chemical for the skin, eyes and lungs, Key said.

It is commonly used as a cleaning product by industry.

Police were alerted about 12.30pm.

A WorkSafe spokesperson said the agency had been notified and was making initial enquiries.