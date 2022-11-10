Chemical spill victim slipped on sulphuric acid
A person injured after a chemical spill at a Christchurch workplace on Wednesday had slipped on sulphuric acid.
The man was taken to Christchurch Hospital, understood to have suffered injuries.
Assistant fire commander Dave Key said he understood a 1000-litre drum of sulphuric acid was being moved on a forklift when the spill happened, then started to fume.
Key said a member of the public found the spill and alerted the only person at the Maunsell St, Woolston, site. That person slipped on the acid while trying to get a hose.
“It went through his overalls and underneath,” Key said. “The local brigade showed up and did a snap rescue, took him out of the incident [and] hosed him down.”
Sulphuric acid was a “dangerous” chemical for the skin, eyes and lungs, Key said.
It is commonly used as a cleaning product by industry.
Police were alerted about 12.30pm.
A WorkSafe spokesperson said the agency had been notified and was making initial enquiries.