Christchurch city councillors take a week off, five weeks into the new term

Phil Mauger talks about his mayoralty win from his home in Avonhead, Christchurch.

Five weeks into the new council term, Christchurch city councillors are taking a week off, with the mayor heading to Fiji.

Having a recess week so early in the term has surprised some councillors while others have justified the break by saying they were “physically and mentally exhausted” after the election campaign.

Council staff say the mayor and councillors have been required to attend intensive induction and training briefings since the elections. In a non-election year, the recess week would have usually been held earlier.

Some councillors are heading overseas during the week, when no council meetings are scheduled, while others have chosen to stay in town.

Mayor Phil Mauger said he and his wife Chrissy had planned to go to Fiji six months ago, but his wife had to have an operation so they were unable to go.

They postponed the trip until recess week.

About six or seven recess weeks are usually scheduled each year, including the Christmas and new year period, council legal and democratic services head Helen White said.

Each council can determine how many recess weeks they have.

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger, pictured here with his wife Chrissy after Mauger’s election win, says councillors are due a recess week after an exhausting election campaign.

The council approved a schedule of meetings for the term, including recess weeks at its first proper council meeting on November 2.

Mauger said the election campaign was exhausting and they were due a recess week.

Councillor Sara Templeton said she was surprised to see one so early in the new term.

“We have only had a couple of formal meetings and a couple of days of induction and still some setting up processes that have not finalised yet.”

Templeton said she had meetings planned for next week.

Councillor Yani Johanson said he had Local Government NZ meetings next week and would be using the rest of the week to do some constituency work.

He did not class recess weeks as a holiday, they were just weeks where the council had no formal meetings planned.

Councillors will earn a minimum of $100,278 a year this term and the mayor $200,000.

Councillor Sam MacDonald said it was inevitable there would be people supportive of recess weeks and people that were not.

“I know from my point of view, while I am away for the week, I will still be doing stuff. You don’t really switch off from it. In the end we are still working.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch city councillors will not be required to attend council meetings next week.

MacDonald said councillors were entitled to have recess weeks.

In the lead up to the election, Mauger, MacDonald and James Gough said they wanted to hit the ground running at the start of the term.

Gough said in September, there was a period of inaction following the last election, where councillors sat “twiddling their thumbs” for three months and he did not want to see a repeat of that this time.

MacDonald said having a recess week next week was not going to slow anything down.

He said councillors were elected to govern and they had 2500 council staff doing the groundwork for them and getting things done on their behalf.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF New Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger outlines his plans for his first term.

“We set the direction and they need to do it. Staff are doing their jobs.”

Gough said he was delighted to see there was a week with no meetings so he could reconnect with his family again after the election campaign.

“It’s three months of your life where you do not see your family. I for one, am physically and mentally exhausted after all of that”

While Gough welcomed having a week with no council meetings he said he would still be working because you “never genuinely switch off”.

New councillor Andrei Moore said he would be using the week to catch up on things and get his head around council issues.

Councillor Aaron Keown said he was a little surprised there was a recess week, but said November and December were not busy months.

“None of the heavy lifting is done then.”

Keown said he would be "just working away as usual, doing a bit of local stuff" during the recess week.