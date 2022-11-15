Doctors said she wouldn't be able to walk again – she's proving them wrong

Doctors told Kristine Grooby she wouldn't be able to walk again due to her rare brain conditions. She's proving them wrong

Kristine Grooby remembers when walking 26m felt like a marathon.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Now, the 35-year-old is preparing to walk her first half-marathon, a distance of 21km, when the Queenstown Marathon returns on Saturday, November 19.

It’s a feat that should be impossible after Grooby was medically declared unsafe to walk and told by medical professionals she would never do it again.

“I wasn’t having that,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Is this $35m Queenstown home the most expensive property on the market?

* Celebrity Treasure Island host Matt Chisholm will walk Queenstown marathon with brain cancer patient

* Million-dollar outdoor snow sports facility 'the difference between gold and silver'



The Cantabrian has been on a 10-year journey to develop her love of walking after being diagnosed with a rare brain condition called hypersensitive nerve dysfunction.

The disabling condition was terrifying for an active 24-year-old to go through, she said.

“It just came out of the blue.

“I didn’t expect to be 24 losing my hearing, my walking was off, and my memory started to go.”

As Grooby’s mobility declined, she moved from having crutches to a walking frame, then to a wheelchair, which she used for three years.

Stuff Kristine Grooby has a rare brain condition called hypersensitive nerve dysfunction. Doctors feared the 35-year-old may never walk again but she has proved everyone wrong.

Her brother Tim, a keen runner, invited her to compete in the Gold Coast Airport Marathon with him in 2015. He pushed her wheelchair for 42km until they crossed the finish line together.

“I tried to help, but I was so weak. I basically sat there while he did all the work,” Grooby said.

The experience caused her to fall in love with marathons.

“I had to leave my nursing degree, I lost my mobility, I lost my sport and I didn't know where I belonged any more, but I saw other people in chairs with different abilities and thought ‘we’re included here’.

“I felt like I belonged and that I achieved something.”

Stuff Grooby will attempt to walk her first half-marathon in Queenstown on Saturday. She’s pictured here during a training session in Hagley Park.

Grooby’s brother then set her a challenge to walk herself across the finish line at a marathon they’d both compete in the following year.

She began outpatient rehabilitation at Christchurch’s Burwood Hospital and could recall the day she mustered up the strength to walk 26m across the ward.

It took her six minutes.

“Those 26m were massive, and that was the beginning of change.”

Grooby fulfilled her brother’s goal when she walked across the finish line of the Gold Coast Airport Marathon in 2016. It was the best feeling in the world, she said.

She didn’t stop there, and went on to wheel race three full marathons in 2017 and 2018 before competing in 6km and 10km walking events.

Marathon Photos/Supplied Grooby walks across the finish line of the 2016 Gold Coast Airport Marathon.

Grooby has not used her wheelchair for several years now. She mainly uses one crutch while walking, but pulls out a second for her long distance races.

The youth worker was eager to take on Queenstown’s course and try to walk her first half-marathon in less than six hours.

“I'm ready, I’m excited, I've done the training, so I know I can do it.”

Queenstown Marathon race director Keegan McCauley said the event had attracted a record number of entries this year, with the 10km race, the half-marathon and the children’s race all sold out.

“It’s finally looking like it’s a normal event landscape now with Covid behind us. More and more events are happening, and more people want to get involved.”