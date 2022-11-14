'Brutal' stabbing discovered after dog returned home without owner

A dog walker has been critically injured in an alleged assault in Bexley, Christchurch, early on Monday.

A man who is fighting for his life after being repeatedly stabbed in Christchurch was found after the dog he’d been walking returned home without him.

And the detective who’s leading the investigation has described the attack in the city’s east as “brutal” and says it appears to be random.

Members of the man's family found him lying badly injured just inside the entrance to Bexley Reserve on Pages Rd, between Porchester and Farnborough streets, about 6.20am on Monday and called police.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Police work at the scene of an incident where a dog walker was repeatedly stabbed at the entrance to Bexley Reserve on Pages Road in Christchurch.

He had been out walking his dog, which was unharmed.

The man – who lived near the park – was stabbed repeatedly. He was rushed to Christchurch Hospital where he remains in a critical condition after undergoing surgery.

The search for the man’s attacker or attackers is ongoing.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said police were following “strong leads”.

Investigators were piecing together what had happened by “working backwards to establish [the victim’s] movements, and then we’ll hopefully be able to identify those responsible”.

“The man was walking his dog when he was attacked,” Reeves said.

“The dog returned home by itself, which is what has alerted the victim’s family.

“Family members have gone out to look for him and have found him injured in the park.”

Stuff Forensic staff begin a scene examination at the site of the attack at Bexley Reserve.

Reeves said it was too early to say exactly where the man was attacked.

She described the assault as “brutal”.

“It appears to be random. At this stage there’s nothing to suggest it’s anything else.”

Investigators were canvassing streets around the park, speaking to residents and gathering security camera footage.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area from about 4am onwards was urged to contact police.

Motorists with dashcams who were driving on Pages Rd or Anzac Drive during that time should review their footage, she said.

“You may feel like the information you have is not significant, however, it could be the missing piece of the puzzle police need to make an arrest.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Officers combed the area on Monday looking for evidence related to the attack.

Reeves said police patrols had been increased in the area, but she urged residents to “be mindful of your surroundings” until those responsible had been caught.

A short section of Pages Rd remains closed following the incident. The road was expected to remain closed until about 9pm, the city council said.

Earlier, a police dog was used to try to track the offender through the reserve, which has a dog park and borders the red zone.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The injured man was rushed to Christchurch Hospital where he remains in a critical condition after undergoing surgery.

Officers were stationed at various entrances to the park, while police cars patrolled streets in and around the area.

Residents who live in the area said they knew nothing of what had happened but were anxious that those responsible had not been caught.

Katie, who did not want her last name used, lives 50m from Bexley Park’s playground, and said: “It is not a very good feeling.”

She said she was also “anxious” to let her daughter go to the park generally.

“You just can’t trust anything these days … I am so wary.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Officers have been stationed at various entrances to Bexley Reserve as the search for the offender continues.

A nearby resident, Victoria Langley, said she had home cameras installed and would be keeping a close eye on them while the offender was loose.

“If I am home, I will lock up the house and will be watching my cameras.”

Langley has two grandchildren who live with her and said Monday’s event made her “nervous because of the kids”.