Detectives still hunting suspect behind 'brutal' stabbing that left dog walker fighting for life

A dog walker has been critically injured in an alleged assault in Bexley, Christchurch, early on Monday.

Police have no firm suspects in a brutal and seemingly random attack that left a man fighting for his life after he was repeatedly stabbed while out walking his dog in east Christchurch.

Members of the man's family found him lying badly injured just inside the entrance to Bexley Reserve in Pages Rd, between Porchester and Farnborough streets, about 6.20am on Monday and called police.

They went out looking for him after his dog, which was unharmed, returned home alone.

Police say the middle-aged man had been stabbed repeatedly, but was conscious when relatives found him.

He was rushed to Christchurch Hospital where he remained in a critical condition on Monday night after undergoing several surgeries.

The man, who lives not far from Bexley Reserve, left home about 4.45am. He regularly walked his dog in the reserve, which has a dog park and borders the red zone.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves, who is leading the investigation, told RNZ police had no firm suspects in the attack.

She would not release a description of the victim, or of his dog, because she wanted to protect his family’s privacy, and would not say whether police had found a weapon.

Reeves earlier told Stuff the attack was “brutal” and appeared to be random.

Police were following “strong leads” in the hunt for the person or persons responsible, she said.

Investigators were piecing together what had happened by “working backwards to establish [the victim’s] movements, and then we will hopefully be able to identify those responsible”.

Reeves said it was too early to say exactly where the man was attacked.

Investigators were canvassing streets around the park, speaking to residents and gathering security camera footage.

The dog had been examined “in case he came to his owner’s aid” and scratched the offender, Reeves told RNZ, but results of any tests would “take a while to get back”.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious around Bexley Reserve from about 4am onwards was urged to contact police.

Motorists with dashcams who were driving on Pages Rd or Anzac Drive during that time should review their footage, she said.

“You may feel like the information you have is not significant, however it could be the missing piece of the puzzle police need to make an arrest.”

Reeves said police patrols had been increased in the area but she urged residents to “be mindful of your surroundings” until those responsible had been caught.

A short section of Pages Rd remained closed following the incident and reopened about 6.30pm, the city council said.

Earlier, a police dog was used to try to track the offender through the reserve.

Officers were stationed at various entrances to the park, while police cars patrolled streets in and around the area.

Residents who live in the area said they knew nothing of what had happened but were anxious that those responsible had not been caught.

Katie, who did not want her last name used, lives 50m from Bexley Park’s playground and said: “It is not a very good feeling.”

She said she was also “anxious” to let her daughter go to the park generally.

“You just can’t trust anything these days … I am so wary.”

Another nearby resident, Victoria Langley, said she had home cameras installed and would be keeping a close eye on them while the offender was loose.

“If I am home, I will lock up the house and will be watching my cameras.”

Langley has two grandchildren who live with her and said Monday’s event made her “nervous because of the kids”.