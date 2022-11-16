Christchurch mayor's campaign worker joins his office as an adviser

A former National Party worker heavily involved in Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger’s election campaign has joined his office as an adviser.

Boyd Becker started work at the city council on Monday as a principal adviser to Mauger on a three-year, fixed-term contract.

The council would not disclose Becker’s salary, saying it was a private matter.

Becker will occupy a desk outside Mauger’s office and, according to the job description, provide advice to the mayor on council agendas, reports and briefings.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch city councillors take a week off, five weeks into the new term

* Upgrading roads around Christchurch stadium no longer 'paused', despite mayor's moves to delay project

* The $80m gap: Christchurch on track to underspend on crucial capital works



He will also attend meetings to support the mayor and write speeches for him, as well as keep the mayor informed of emerging risks and contribute to complex policy advice.

Before going away on holiday to Fiji last week, Mauger said Becker was “going to be very good” for him.

When asked what Becker’s role would be, Mauger said “keeping the media at bay”, but then he said it would be to give him advice.

Mauger emphasised the position was not a new one, and he was not creating more staff.

Former mayor Lianne Dalziel also had an adviser, but that role had been vacant for some time.

Becker has joined the council after working as a policy adviser at government agency Land Information New Zealand for almost two years.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff One of Becker’s roles will be to write speeches for Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger.

Before that he worked in parliament in communications and research, and provided policy advice to National MPs including former Christchurch Central member Nicky Wagner and West Coast-based MP Maureen Pugh.

He was also chairperson of Independent Citizens in 2020, and a year before that helped on councillor Sam MacDonald’s election campaign.

Independent Citizens is a right-leaning political grouping with two councillors around the council table, MacDonald and James Gough.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF New Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger outlines his plans for his first term.

A request by to interview Becker for this story was denied by council staff.

When asked if Becker was a member of any political party, council assistant chief executive Lynn McClelland said he was, but she did not say which one.

She said council employees were allowed to be members of any political party, as long as any perceived conflicts of interest were managed.

Becker fully disclosed any perceived conflicts of interest in the recruitment process, McClelland said.

McClelland said the job was advertised on the council’s job website for a week, from October 14 to 21.

Three applications were received and two people were interviewed.

When asked why the job was not advertised on other job websites, McClelland said advertising on the council’s website was deemed sufficient to attract suitable candidates, given the “high profile nature of the election outcome and the need to quickly fill the vacancy”.

“As is normal practise, the search could have been expanded if no suitable candidates were identified.”

Mauger was not involved in the recruitment or interview process apart from reviewing the job description, McClelland said.

Chief executive Dawn Baxendale also played no role in the recruitment process, she said.