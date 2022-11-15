New pool and library latest Christchurch City Council project to go over budget

The $39.9 million Hornby pool, library and service centre, being built at Kyle Park, is expected to be finished in late 2023.

The long-awaited $39.9 million Hornby pool, library and service centre is the latest city council development facing cost increases and construction delays.

Work on the 4000m² Matatiki: Hornby Centre started in November last year and was due to be finished early next year, but the completion date has now been pushed back to late 2023.

Christchurch City Council is blaming supply chain issues, Covid-19 and piling delays for the postponed opening.

The facility, at Kyle Park on Waterloo Rd, is also likely to cost more than its $39.9m price tag, which has already previously increased from the original $34m budget.

Once completed, Matatiki will have a library, creative activities room, a lane pool, a hydrotherapy pool, a learn-to-swim pool, a toddlers’ wet play area, a spa pool, a customer services zone and a cafe.

The hydrotherapy pool was a last-minute addition following pressure from the community.

The council agreed to put in $2.5m, with the Hornby Rotary Club and the Greater Hornby Residents’ Association raising the remaining $1.4m.

The council would not disclose exactly how much over budget the project was likely to be, due to commercial sensitivity.

However, comments made at a recent council meeting made it clear there were problems with the cost.

In response to questioning by councillor Yani Johanson, council citizens and community general manager Mary Richardson admitted there were cost escalations, partly due to groundwork and design.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The community is raising $1.4m to help fund a hydrotherapy pool, a last-minute addition to the centre.

Johanson said he was concerned the council had already put additional money into the project when others had been tweaked to ensure they stayed within budget.

He wanted to know when the council would get a chance to discuss the cost increases and to make sure it would be done before irreversible progress had been made.

Since that meeting councillors have had a briefing on the issue, but a report has yet to come to council, although it is likely to be discussed behind closed doors.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The pool is now unlikely to open until late next year.

When asked this week how much over budget the project was likely to be and where the money to cover it would come from, Nigel Cox, the council’s sports, recreation and events head, said the information was commercially sensitive and would not be released.

The facility is one of many to face cost increases recently. The cost to build Christchurch’s new Court Theatre skyrocketed by 55% or $20m to $56m – with the city council pouring another $16m into the project.

The cost to build Christchurch’s new stadium, Te Kaha, jumped $150m earlier this year from $533m to $683m.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Costs to build the centre have also overrun, though the council will not say by how much.

New councillor Mark Peters, who has been campaigning for a pool to be built in Hornby for years, said he could not say how much the project was over budget.

But he said it was no surprise, given the current climate. The project was still continuing at full pace, he said.

The facility would be revolutionary for Hornby, which has been waiting for decades for a new pool to be built, Peters said.

Iain McGregor/Stuff New city councillor Mark Peters (left), is pictured here back in 2019 with Greater Hornby Residents’ Association chairperson Marc Duff urging the council to build the facility in Kyle Park.

Piling was completed in June after 184 steel piles were driven into the ground.

Cox said work was now continuing at a steady pace. The foundations and floor slabs for the pool hall and library areas were complete.

Pre-cast concrete and steel portals have also been erected over the library area, and work is under way on the foundations in the plant room, change room and foyer areas.

Consultation on a suitable site began in April 2017, but the project had been mooted for decades before that.

The council’s preferred location of Denton Park did not make it through the hearings process, forcing the council to find another site. The council then identified Kyle Park, which was confirmed following another round of consultation and hearings.