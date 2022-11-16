Walking tracks open at Christchurch stormwater basin as part of $50m project

The public will be able to enjoy 4km of new walking tracks when Christchurch City Council’s stormwater basin in Hoon Hay opens to the public on Friday.

Christchurch City Council has completed 4km of track that has native planting and large areas of wetland for the public to enjoy when the basin isn't being used to store flood water.

Hoon Hay’s stormwater basin is part of a 109-hectare project called Te Kuru. The council has invested $50 million into Te Kuru, which includes other stormwater basins and wetlands.

Te Kuru is set to provide 14km of walking tracks, cycle tracks, bridges and lots of native plants when it is complete.

Helen Beaumont, the council’s water boss, said: “When the stormwater basins aren't being used to store flood water, we want people to be able to enjoy this area and for it to be habitats for birds and other wildlife, including lizards.”

The council said around 110,00 trees and 600,000 native plants will be going in the ground as part of a revegetation effort.

“Improving our floodplain and stormwater management was obviously the catalyst for this project, but a lot of effort has gone into ensuring this area also delivers long-term ecological and recreational benefits for the city,” Beaumont said.

Te Kuru will collectively store more than a million cubic metres of flood water in big rain events, and will reduce the risk of flooding downstream, though that capacity will jump to two million cubic metres when construction finishes in 2024.

The council has spent millions of dollars in the past decade protecting homes from flooding.

In 2014, 77 homes were found to be at risk of frequent above-floor flooding, but the council says this has now “dramatically reduced” due to the work it has done. It is likely to be fewer than 10.

Te Kuru opens on Friday from 10.30am to 12.30pm, when the public can have a walking tour of the project.

Beaumont said the opening of Te Kuru is a taste of what is to come.

“When the other stormwater basins are completed, this entire area will become a recreational and ecological asset for the city."