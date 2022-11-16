RMA reforms need to work for regions, Canterbury leaders say

Minister for Environment David Parker gets into the details of the RMA reform.

Canterbury leaders are concerned that if new rules replacing the “broken” Resource Management Act (RMA) are too centralised, the diverse region with unique issues could suffer for it.

On Tuesday the Government revealed its plans to overhaul the RMA – the law that governs all of New Zealand’s built environments.

Environment Minister David Parker said the new laws would cut red tape, aimed to lower costs and would speed up the time it took for new homes and infrastructure projects to be approved.

“It needs to be faster, cheaper and better,” he said. “We will be helping local government tame their planning departments.”

Instead of local councils all coming up with their own plans, 100 plans around the country will be shrunk down to 15. Plans will originate in a more centralised manner and councils will be the consenting agents on the ground. Central government will have input into spatial plans.

There will also be an array of standardised plans designed to fit different sorts of developments in different types of areas, to make compliance quicker.

The RMA will be replaced with three pieces of legislation: the Natural and Built Environment Act, the Spatial Planning Act and, in time, the Climate Adaptation Act. It could take 10 years for the laws to be fully in place.

SUPPLIED Former ECan councillor and public transport advocate Tane Apanui says centralising the plans too much will not work (file photo).

Former Environment Canterbury councillor and public transport advocate Tane Apanui said the proposals had “very little substance”, and were typical of career politicians who had “never worked an actual job out in the regions”.

"They announce big and do little. We are setting up more committees. If we want to make changes, they have to be done incrementally.

"This Government tries to centralise everything, and it's just not going to work. It's another example of disappointing policy."

Regional councils had been established to take a regional approach, but did not have the scope or power to do things such as restricting water bottling, said Apanui.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Selwyn district councillor Sophie McInnes says Canterbury is a very diverse region (file photo).

“Centralisation is not the way forward because every single district is very different.”

Selwyn district councillor Sophie McInnes said Canterbury's size and landscape of “mountains to the sea and braided rivers in between” made it a very diverse region.

She was keen to see how regionally focused the new committees would be, or whether the law would restrict them.

Canterbury had urban growth challenges which needed addressing, she said, such as what housing subdivision developers in Selwyn could and could not do.

While the policy changes "have to be done right", it was frustrating they would take up to a decade to implement, she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff (From right) Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, David Parker, Megan Woods, and Kiritapu Allan announce the new RMA reforms.

Parker said reform was “overdue”.

“Everyone is frustrated – environmentalists, developers, councils, farmers, home builders – and there is cross-party support for the need to replace and repeal the RMA.”

The new plans will lead to a 19% reduction in costs a year, the Government claims, adding up to about $10 billion over 30 years.

The Government anticipates the consent process will be significantly sped up.

Meanwhile, new plans set clear expectations for a housing supply that exceeds the anticipated demand, that restrictions do not lead to inflated land prices, and that the plan contributes to the availability of more housing and of affordable housing choices.

There will be fewer consents to process – the bulk of decision-making will be made at early planning stages, with the hope of fewer delays at the consent stage.

Central government will have more power, with an aim to allow for more building or activities to reduce cost and delays at the consenting stage.

The new rules also give local authorities the ability to enforce stronger conditions, compliance and enforcement powers.

Supplied Canterbury-based MP Eugenie Sage says the Government should have put climate and nature at the heart of the plan (file photo).

Māori will have decision-making roles at the national, regional and local levels, including a new national entity to monitor Te Tiriti o Waitangi performance and provide input into the national planning framework.

Despite Parker stating there was cross-party support, the Green Party accused Labour of missing a “crucial opportunity” to put climate change and nature at the centre of the laws.

Green MP Eugenie Sage, the party’s environment spokesperson, said the Government “seems to have bought into the outdated idea that there is a trade-off between quality infrastructure and good environmental outcomes”.

“Everyone agrees that the current resource management system, designed and tinkered with by successive governments, has failed,” she said.

“What the Government has come up with as a solution also falls short of what is required.”