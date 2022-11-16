Dog walkers find safety in numbers amid unease over Christchurch park stabbing

Susan with her dog, Gibbs. Susan regularly walks her dog at Bexley Reserve, but after the stabbing walks with another person.

Walking her dog through Bexley Reserve is a part of Susan’s everyday routine.

But since Monday’s attack at the east Christchurch park that left a dog walker fighting for his life after being repeatedly stabbed, Susan now feels unsafe taking her dog Gibbs for a walk alone.

The Linwood local, who asked to keep her last name anonymous, has now started going with another dog walker she met at the park because she feels safer in numbers.

The pair had never talked before other than to share polite exchanges, but swapped numbers on Tuesday to after being rattled by the “brutal” attack.

Police are still hunting for whoever was responsible, and on Tuesday said eyewitnesses had heard an altercation before seeing the attack, and a man and woman drive off in a white car.

“Yesterday morning we decided that we would walk together because it would be safer for us both, and our dogs get on really well,” Susan said.

“I've always felt safe, I’ve never felt threatened ever, but when this happens it just makes you aware that walking by yourself in the morning or even in the dark by yourself is probably not a good idea.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Susan regularly walks her dog Gibbs in the mornings at Bexley Reserve.

Susan said the park was “fairly quiet” in the early hours, and saw no other dog walkers about Wednesday other than her new friend who now walks with her.

Linwood councillor Yani Johanson said Monday’s attack was “a horrific thing that’s happened,” and said the community was very concerned about anti-social behaviour.

“There's been a noticeable trend and increase in concern that people have raised about aggression in the street or in the neighbourhoods.

“I’m hoping the police can find who's done this and in the meantime, I'm very supportive of extra patrols and an increased police presence improving community safety.”

Johanson said he walks his dogs at the park several times a month, but had never felt unsafe or threatened.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Linwood councillor Yani Johanson said the attack on Monday morning is “just a horrific thing that’s happened”.

The scene examination at the site is now finished and there was only one dog walker at the park when Stuff visited on Tuesday.

The man, who did not give his name, said he was not surprised to learn of the attack and said there are often dubious characters hanging around at the park.

He also said only a few dog walkers regularly walked the reserve in the morning.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Police on Monday investigating the scene of an incident where a dog walker was repeatedly stabbed at the entrance to Bexley Reserve on Pages Road in Christchurch.

Peter Maclachlan, a former member of the Pegasus Community Watch, said Monday’s event had left locals feeling uneasy.

“It’s concerning, and I don’t know what the answer is. Are we getting too soft with people or are people's rights not being respected?”

A local business owner near the park also said she no longer feels safe taking her own dog for walks, and avoids Bexley Reserve entirely.

“Now it’s not only dog attacks, but it’s people we’ve got to worry about.”

“I find those parks are quite confrontational,” she said. “I think that some people that go there quite often feel that they own the park.”

Maclachan echoed the same concerns.

“As a dog walker myself, I’m a bit anxious,” he said.

“It causes anxiety in the community with the perpetrator still at large and that makes everyone else on edge.”