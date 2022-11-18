Christchurch Foundation launches green fund with former All Black Andy Ellis as ambassador

The philanthropic Christchurch Foundation​ has launched a Green Fund with $350,000 from Environment Canterbury (ECan) and with retired rugby player Andy Ellis​ as ambassador.

A gin flavoured with native botanicals collected from Riccarton Bush Pūtaringamotu​ will be sold as a fundraiser.

“We believe that, in order to protect and enhance our natural environment while ensuring our rural sector can thrive, and we can enjoy the environment for generations to come, we need to achieve more, faster,” said foundation chief executive Amy Carter.​

“Our goal is making it easier for businesses and individuals to give to science-led innovation, and to increase the pool of funding available to those individuals and groups striving to improve and protect our ecosystems.”

ECan will pitch in $150,000 to seed the fund and contribute $200,000 over the next two years.

The foundation is an “established organisation with a track record in philanthropic funding,” said ECan chairperson Peter Scott.​

“We think this fund will appeal to a range of people, including businesses looking to achieve some positive impact within the local community.”

Profits from the sale of the gin will flow to the fund. Staff from the Sydenham-based Spirits Workshop​ collected bits of kahikatea and kānuka to flavour the drink.

“I am particularly pleased that this fund will support farmers as well as environmental groups,” said Ellis, a former All Black and Crusader.

A panel of technical experts from across Waitaha Canterbury will advise the foundation on what projects and organisations to back.

Donations can be made via the Christchurch Foundation’s website.