ECan's interpretation of water bottling decision labelled 'bureaucratic idiocy'

The Christchurch City Council wants to build a stormwater basin and wetland on the corner of Gardiners and Styx Mill roads to provide mitigation for 56 hectares of new and existing housing developments.

Housing developments, new roads and wetland projects are being put at risk as Canterbury’s regional council is no longer approving consents for activities that intercept groundwater.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) is being accused of “bureaucratic idiocy” as its interpretation of a court water bottling decision causes ongoing delays and cost increases to projects across the region.

The move is forcing the redesign of wetlands, which the Waimakariri District Council says will make them “suboptimal” and cause them to struggle to survive. Even plants were not allowed to suck up the groundwater.

The Christchurch City Council has five projects being held up due to the issue. The city council says ECan’s stance will make it impossible to gain a consent for large parts of the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor regeneration plan.

The issue stems from a July Court of Appeal ruling that quashed an ECan decision allowing Cloud Ocean Water and Rapaki Natural Resources to extract 8.8 billion litres of water each year using decades-old consents originally granted for industrial use.

The decision, which has been appealed by Cloud Ocean Water and is being heard by the Supreme Court, effectively meant the two companies could use the water for its original purpose – meat processing and scouring wool – but not for bottling water.

ECan acting consents manager Hayleigh Brereton​ said while the case was to do with water bottling, the decision had wider implications in terms of the way water use was managed in Canterbury.

It was all to do with the interpretation of the “take” and/or “use” of water in areas where no new consents could be granted because the water had already been fully allocated, which was most of Canterbury.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A project to build a stopbank in the Avon River red zone by Waitaki St is one of five city council projects being held up.

Cameron Mars, a water and environmental engineer at consultancy firm Eliot Sinclair​, said new housing developments had to include stormwater storage, and wetlands had been the preferred way to do that.

But, ECan was not approving any new wetlands that encroached on the groundwater because it was deemed as “taking” water from the site.

Mars said in 12 years of being an engineer, he had never seen anything so “ridiculous”.

New roads in proposed housing developments were also being affected, he said.

Large parts of Canterbury were subject to high groundwater, and most roads were built with drainage pipes underneath to draw the groundwater away and prevent water from damaging the road.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff An area between Mairehau Rd and Clare Park could be turned into a stormwater basin in Burwood.

That method was standard engineering practice and consents for these had always been approved, but not any more, Mars said.

“In my personal opinion, it seems to be a bureaucratic decision made from a group of planners that have no practical nous whatsoever. Surely there must be a solution because this seems ludicrous.

“It’s just bureaucratic idiocy.”

Waimakariri District Council utilities and roading general manager Gerard Cleary​ said due to ECan’s stance, some stormwater treatment basins had to be redesigned so they were raised above the groundwater, but it would lead to “suboptimal” results.

An elevated wetland required stormwater to be pumped into it, adding significant unnecessary cost for ratepayers and increases in energy consumption and emissions, he said.

DAVID WALKER/Stuff Thousands of people took to the streets in Christchurch in March 2019 to protest against a Canterbury water bottling plant.

It was also unlikely the wetland would function as intended. The plants, which could not intercept groundwater, might not survive because they had to rely on rainfall alone. An elevated wetland would be less able to sustain fish life because of the shallow warmer pools of water.

Christchurch City Council acting head of three waters Tim Drennan said five projects had been affected in the city, including stormwater basins in Harewood and Burwood catering for a more than 100 hectares of new developments.

A project to build a stopbank along the Avon River at Waitaki St in the river red zone was also being delayed.

“It is acknowledged that this issue is causing delays with some of our projects and an increase in costs,” Drennan said.

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger said there had been unintended consequences of the Cloud Ocean decision and either a plan change was needed or ECan should go back to the judge and say “did you mean this?”.

Christchurch and Waimakariri councils said they had been working with ECan to try to resolve the issue, but after several meetings and a workshop, no resolution had been found.

They both said they were committed to coming up with a pragmatic solution to ensure they could continue with key projects.

Mars said the ultimate solution was for ECan to prepare a plan change to allow for wetlands and under road drainage, but in the meantime he wanted ECan to show some discretion and continue to allow those consents to go ahead.

Brereton said ECan stood by its interpretation of the ruling.

She said long term, the issue may be addressed by a future planning process, if appropriate.