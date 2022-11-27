Vaccination urged as parvovirus claims 'several' dogs in Christchurch outbreak

Dog owners in Christchurch are being urged to vaccinate their puppies after a number of canines died from the highly contagious parvovirus. (File photo)

A “concerning” number of dogs have died from parvovirus recently in Christchurch, and a veterinarian says it’s not even the season for the highly contagious disease.

The SPCA has seen a spike in parvo numbers recently, seeing more than 10 cases over two weeks reported by the SPCA ambulance service, inspectors and centres, vet practice manager Jade Bertenshaw said.

“We have seen several deaths during an outbreak of parvovirus, which is why we are strongly encouraging pet owners to get their dogs vaccinated.”

It was “unusual” to have so many cases of the virus already as it traditionally peaked in the warmer months, she said.

“It’s concerning of what is to come.”

There was no certainty around what was causing the outbreak, but there were a couple of theories, she said.

Many dogs were unable to be desexed during lockdown, resulting in unwanted litters and those puppies not being vaccinated might have helped it spread.

“That’s one theory.”

Rising living costs meant the first thing to go if finances were tough could be vaccinations for family pets, Bertenshaw said.

“Vaccinations rates lower, leading to more cases.”

Parvovirus could be fatal for puppies which are immune compromised due to their age, she said, while for adult dogs there was a much lower mortality rate.

The most effective way to avoid the virus was to vaccinate – administered over two doses as a puppy and boosted at year old, then topped up every few years.

Symptoms to watch out for include lethargy, loss of appetite, abdominal pain and bloating, fever, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

But Bertenshaw said in rare cases, the canines could appear “completely well”, with owners only discovering they were positive when tested.

The risk of parvo was that dogs did not have to come in contact with each other to pass it on, she said, as droplets could survive “for years” on grass, concrete and other surfaces.

1 NEWS Pet owners have been reminded to get their young puppies vaccinated before going out and about.

The reality of the “very nasty disease” was that there was always cases throughout the country, NZ Veterinary Association head of vet service companion animals Sally Cory said.

“It never goes away.”

But it was “absolutely preventable”, she said.

“It’s heartbreaking to see cases when we know it could be avoided.”

Puppies not fully vaccinated should only be socialised at vet clinic puppy classes or with dogs owners knew to be vaccinated, Cory said.

“Avoid public beaches and parks.”

Prevention was much cheaper than cure, costing about $70 for the vaccine, she said, compared to more than $1000 to treat the virus which required “supportive care” as there was no quick fix.

“It’s a small price to pay when you weigh up the price of treatment.”

Treatment included IV fluids, anti-nausea medications, and medications to support the gut and pain relief, she said.

“It is a very nasty disease and there is a significant mortality rate. That said, if puppies do develop parvo, it is treatable and can be managed.”