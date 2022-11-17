Government appoints investigator over Christchurch's refusal to implement housing density rules

An investigator has been appointed to explore a way forward with housing intensification in Christchurch.

The Government has appointed an investigator to work with Christchurch City Council following its refusal to approve new housing density rules.

Associate Minister for the Environment Phil Twyford announced on Thursday he had appointed mediator John Hardie to “understand the issues with housing intensification” in the city.

Twyford said Hardie would also explore a way forward, so the council complied with the law.

In September, following strong public pressure, the council gave the “proverbial finger” to the Government by defying its requirement to put in place new density rules.

The rules required councils of major cities to allow developments of up to three, three-storey homes per section in urban areas, without requiring resource consent.

Christchurch was meant to put the new rules into effect last month, but councillors instead agreed to write to Environment Minister David Parker seeking a bespoke solution in light of the city’s “unique” housing situation.

There was a fear that if the council did not adopt the rules the Government could replace councillors with commissioners or appoint a Crown manager.

Twyford said on Thursday the Government was disappointed with the decision made by the previous council, but it was committed to working with new mayor Phil Mauger and the council to “find a path to delivering on increasing housing supply and affordability”.

Twyford said he had also written to Mauger regarding the previous council’s decision not to notify the housing intensification plan change.

Formal decisions would be made on the next steps over the coming weeks.

The council has been approached for comment.

Almost 400 planned Christchurch homes, including more than 100 social housing units, have been in limbo.

Council planning and consents head John Higgins said in October that the affected resource consent applications had “been submitted on the basis of the new planning provisions”.

In all there were 55 resource consent applications, for a total of 389 unit-style homes, caught out by the stand-off.

Most of the applications were for private developments.

Three were for 25 new Kāinga Ora housing units in Jollie St, Linwood; Wayside Ave, Burnside; and Hart St, Woolston.