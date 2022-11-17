Residents call for input into Government investigation over city's refusal to implement housing density rules

An investigator has been appointed to explore a way forward with housing intensification in Christchurch.

Residents’ associations across Christchurch are concerned they are being excluded from a Government investigation into the council’s refusal to approve new housing density rules.

Associate Minister for the Environment Phil Twyford announced on Thursday he had appointed Christchurch-based mediator John Hardie to “understand the issues with housing intensification” in the city.

Twyford said Hardie would also explore a way forward, so the council complied with the law.

The move comes weeks after the council, following strong public pressure, gave the “proverbial finger” to the Government by defying its requirement to put in place new density rules.

The rules required councils of major cities to allow developments of up to three, three-storey homes per section in urban areas, without requiring resource consent.

Christchurch was meant to put the new rules into effect last month, but councillors instead agreed in September to write to Environment Minister David Parker seeking a bespoke solution in light of the city’s “unique” housing situation.

There was a fear that if the council did not adopt the rules the Government could replace councillors with commissioners or appoint a Crown manager.

Twyford said on Thursday the Government was disappointed with the decision made by the previous council, but it was committed to working with new mayor Phil Mauger and the council to “find a path to delivering on increasing housing supply and affordability”.

Twyford said he had also written to Mauger regarding the previous council’s decision not to notify the housing intensification plan change.

Formal decisions would be made on the next steps over the coming weeks.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Associate Minister for the Environment Phil Twyford announced on Thursday he had appointed mediator John Hardie to “understand the issues with housing intensification in Christchurch”.

The investigation is scheduled to start by Monday, with the cost of the investigator to be met by the Ministry for the Environment.

Hardie will next work with the council and government officials to confirm a project plan, before interviewing staff and councillors, running workshops, and seeking the views of Ngāi Tahu.

There is no direct mention in the investigation’s terms of reference about talking to any of the 20 residents’ associations, which successfully lobbied the council to reject the new density rules.

However, it does talk about considering the views of any stakeholders, if relevant.

Geoff Banks, chairperson of the Victoria Neighbourhood Association’s intensification sub-committee, said he was concerned residents would have no involvement in the investigation.

“The reason the council voted no was because of the submissions from the multiple residents associations.”

Riccarton Bush Kilmarnock Residents' Association chairperson Tony Simons said the terms of reference states Hardie was to focus on identifying and understanding the issues, and the views of any stakeholders, if relevant.

Simons said residents were stakeholders and their views were definitely relevant, so he hoped Hardie would approach the group.

He said Hardie did not have responsibility to make any decisions and it appeared the minister wanted more information before deciding what the next step would be.

A date for finalising the investigation’s report is yet to be set.

Acting Christchurch mayor Pauline Cotter said the council welcomed the appointment of an investigator to find a way forward.

“We are not against housing intensification, but we do not want a blanket, city-wide approach. There are some areas where allowing more housing does make sense and we’re willing to look at that.

“We are looking forward to working together to find the best outcome for Christchurch.”

Hardie lives in Christchurch, where he has been a practising barrister and mediator for more than 20 years. He has focused environmental and civil law fields.

He has been undertaking mediation work dealing with weathertight home issues since the inception of the Weathertight Homes Tribunal and mediation service in 2002.

In 2013 he was appointed as a member of the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority Compensation Panel.

Almost 400 planned Christchurch homes, including more than 100 social housing units, have been in limbo.

Council planning and consents head John Higgins said in October that the affected resource consent applications had “been submitted on the basis of the new planning provisions”.

In all there were 55 resource consent applications, for a total of 389 unit-style homes, caught out by the stand-off.

Most of the applications were for private developments.

Three were for 25 new Kāinga Ora housing units in Jollie St, Linwood; Wayside Ave, Burnside; and Hart St, Woolston.