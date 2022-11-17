Punters urged not to take refunds offered after slippery track postpones racing

A race in full flight earlier in the day at Riccarton park, that were later postponed due to track conditions.

Full refunds are being offered to punters after Saturday’s race day in Christchurch had to be called off, but the club is asking ticket holders not to take it up on the offer.

Saturday’s New Zealand Cup Day at Riccarton Park was postponed due to dangerous track conditions after a horse slipped during the event’s third race. The venue was kept open for the fashion competition and other festivities.

The Canterbury Jockey Club announced on Thursday that all ticket holders would be provided a full refund if they wanted it, but it hoped punters wouldn’t claim their money back.

The club spent close to half a million dollars putting the show on – money that was “not recoverable” because the event was not insured due to the “prohibitively expensive” cost of doing so, chief executive Tim Mills said.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand Cup race meeting postponed to Monday due to unsafe track at Riccarton

* Fashion and fun take the lead over fillies on Riccarton race day

* Cup Day racehorses among those evacuated as Pegasus bushfire raged



“No major racing track in New Zealand appears to have insurance covering a postponement like this,” he said.

Club chairperson Dianne Logie said it was the first time in the New Zealand Cup’s 159-year history that it had to be postponed.

“The decision to stop racing was not made lightly, but the health and safety of our jockeys and horses always come first.”

Racegoers have 21 days to claim a refund by logging into their Moshtix account and following the ‘request a refund’ prompts.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Stuff spoke to punters about their outfit choices at the NZ Trotting Cup in Addington on November 8.

Mills asked ticket holders to hold off claiming the refund though.

“We are very grateful to supporters who have said they had a great day and won’t be seeking a refund.

“While we are happy to provide a full refund, this will be a huge financial hit for the club.”

The races cancelled on Saturday were instead held on Monday, with top filly Legarto maintaining her unbeaten record in the group one New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m).

Favourites also took out the other two features: the Stewards Stakes (1200m), won by Buoyant and ridden by Michael McNab, and New Zealand Cup (3200m), won by Aljay and ridden by Tina Comignaghi.