Christchurch pupils delighted as Black Ferns visit with World Cup

The Black Ferns visited a Christchurch school to share in celebrations of their Rugby World Cup win.

The Black Ferns have well and truly taken the cake as champions on and off the field.

With no PR manager in tow or planned visit scheduled, four Black Ferns rocked up to a Christchurch school on Thursday off their own bats to share in celebrations of their Rugby World Cup win.

Conductive Education Canterbury (CEC) is a special education school on the grounds of Addington School, specialising in teaching and supporting babies to adults with motor disorders and disabilities.

Dozens of pupils, parents and staff gathered to snap a picture with Black Ferns legend Kendra Cocksedge and her teammates Amy du Plessis, and sisters Alana and Chelsea Bremner.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Chelsea Bremner and Nikau Phillips, 4.

The children were lucky enough to try on the medals and raise the cup themselves.

CEC general manager Rebecca Courtney is a big Black Ferns fan, and stayed in touch with the team after they paid a visit three months ago to help fundraise money for the organisation at its Wheelathon event.

“When I saw that the cup was coming to Christchurch but only for a short time, I reached out to Chelsea [Bremner] and asked if they would mind coming in and she within minutes came straight back to me and said ‘yip definitely, we’ll be there’.

“They’re giving up their own time to do this,” Courtney said.

Canterbury local Chelsea Bremner said the team at CEC were huge supporters throughout their world cup campaign, and sent them videos and messages of support.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Chelsea Bremner puts her winner’s medal on Kaea Smith, 4.

“It’s really cool to see that when we came in maybe three or four months ago it made such a big impact on the group here and it also impacted us because it’s so special coming in and seeing all the big smiles,” Bremner said.

Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith keeps the organisation close to heart, receiving a life membership this year after serving as club patron from 2007 to 2017.

One of Smith’s 39-year-old twin sons has cerebral palsy.

“We messaged Wayne and let him know we were coming in and he was so stoked.

“It’s awesome to see Wayne’s made a difference here and it’s vice versa with us as well,” Bremner said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Kendra Cocksedge takes a photo with Chris Vining.

Courtney said the education and support centre has come a long way since it first opened 30 years ago.

Back then, they only catered for people with cerebral palsy, but now their team looks after a range of children with differing abilities.

“It's just fabulous, it’s become a much bigger support service.”