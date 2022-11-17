New infrastructure funding expected to unlock 1400 homes in Christchurch's Cranford Basin

"The housing crisis exists here", said Minister Megan Woods as she announced a funding boost for "building blocks" such as roads and pipes to get more homes in Hamilton - and around the country.

A Government cash injection is expected to fast-track development in Christchurch’s Cranford Basin, delivering more affordable homes near the amenities of the central city.

On Thursday, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced a $540 million plan to build pipes, roads and a cycle bridge, to support the development of 16,600 new houses across the country.

Christchurch will receive $30.9m for new transport infrastructure, as well as wastewater, stormwater and freshwater upgrades to support around 1400 new homes in a large development area in Papanui’s Cranford Basin.

Deputy mayor Pauline Cotter said the development would include new public housing and affordable homes, built progressively over the next seven years.

READ MORE:

* Winners and losers as $1b Kāinga Ora fund moves into final phase

* Up to $3.6 billion needed for water services to support capital's population growth

* Government pumps $188m into drainage to accelerate Auckland housing projects



“This is a great example of the Government, Paenga Kupenga (mana whenua’s economic arm), the private sector and Council working together to identify and deliver housing outcomes.”

Council’s city growth and property head Bruce Rendall said the funding would allow for housing developments between Cranford and Grassmere sts, in east Papanui.

“While the funding will benefit the whole of the residential development area in this location, the initial focus is on the area fronting Grassmere Street between Rutland Reserve and Grants Road.

“The funding brings forward investment in infrastructure, allowing the private sector to develop housing earlier than planned.”

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Land on the west side of Cranford Street has long been earmarked for housing development (file photo).

The funded stormwater projects will also create additional network capacity for surrounding suburbs, while the new wastewater infrastructure would reduce overflows during high rainfall.

A total of 13 proposals have been allocated funding from this round of the Infrastructure Acceleration Fund (IAF), across 11 centres around the country.

It followed on from earlier funding allocations of $6.1m in December last year, $179m in July, and $192m last month, Minister Woods said.

“To date, $916.3m in IAF funding has been committed to infrastructure projects throughout the country.

“Combined, these IAF-funded projects are expected to enable around 30,000 to 35,000 new homes for New Zealanders over the next 10 to 15 years.”