Court Theatre budget continued to soar despite two years of cost-cutting

The new Court Theatre in central Christchurch will now cost $56m to build instead of $36m.

The bill for Christchurch’s new Court Theatre soared to $56 million despite two years of cost-cutting measures to keep the budget down, newly released documents show.

The cuts began in 2020 when the floor space of the theatre was reduced by 21% to save $10m and preserve the original $36m budget. But the budget continued to rise, peaking at $60m in July.

City council staff then cut another $4m from the project to bring it down to $56m by deferring landscaping work, re-tendering some work, changing the roofing and wall cladding, scaling down the lighting and audiovisual systems, and altering the floor and wall linings.

Councillors voted at a closed door meeting in August to increase the council contribution by $16m – from $30m to $46m – to help cover the budget blowout.

The completion date for the new theatre has also been delayed again, moving from the first half of 2024 to August 2024. The theatre will now open in November 2024.

The floor space for the central city anchor project was reduced by 21% from 4629m³ in February 2020 to 3700m³ by April 2021, a newly released council staff report states.

“Following the appointment of the full project/design team, it was soon recognised that a building of this size was not achievable for the approved budget,” the report stated.

“The project quantity surveyor has advised that at today’s rates this area reduction equates to a saving of $10m.”

The cost-cutting continued in July last year, when a further $900,000 was cut from the project by changing the roof materials, simplifying the theatre’s workshop space, and reducing building services.

In May, council cost estimates found the budget would not be enough to cover escalating construction costs. Councillors were warned earlier this year to expect “significant cost escalations”.

In June, councillors voted at a public excluded meeting to increase the council contribution from $30m to $34m.

But the council staff report detailed how the budget continued to soar due to rising inflation in the construction sector.

“The estimated project cost remained on track during the design phases until mid-2022 when it became clear that cost escalation being experienced in the market was extremely high and was significantly increasing the project cost.

“The impact of increased costs during the final design and tendering period has resulted in the designed building work costs being unable to be contained within the approved budget.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Earthworks have already started at the theatre site on the corner of Gloucester and Colombo streets.

The project was put out to tender in July and contractors came back with cost estimates of about $60m.

“Costs have increased despite significant reductions in scope and size of [the] building,” the council report stated.

Hawkins was awarded the contract to build the theatre this month and planned to start work before the end of the year.

Court Theatre chief executive Barbara George said the cost-cutting measures were an expected part of the process.

“We have worked very closely with the project team and we always knew that value engineering would have to happen,” she said.

“The theatre is fit for purpose and we are absolutely thrilled. We will have everything we need.”

She said storage space was reduced in the planned theatre to reduce the floor area.

“That doesn’t affect the operation of the theatre.

“We are now looking at creative solutions for the storage.”