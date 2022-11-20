Ballantynes anniversary ceremony honours victims and their families

On November 18, 1947, a fire tore through Ballantynes department store in Christchurch, killing 41 people. 75 years later, Cantabrians gathered at the Transitional Cathedral to remember those who lost their lives that day.

Victims of the Ballantynes fire were remembered on Friday during a ceremony held at the Christchurch Transitional Cathedral to mark the 75th anniversary of the deadly fire, which claimed 41 lives.

Di Keenan, whose aunt Jessie Smith died in the 1947 fire at the age of 18, said the anniversary was a special date.

“[The ceremony] is to remember Jessie and the other victims,’’ she said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Di Keenan, whose aunt died in the Ballantyne’s fire, at a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the disaster.

“Also, it's to remember my mum, her brothers and my nana and poppa who were just so devastated to lose an 18-year-old daughter and sister,’’ she said.

The fire on November 18, 1947, tore through Ballantynes department store in Christchurch and was witnessed by many in the city centre.

“For those in the neighbouring buildings who heard the screams of women and saw them moving frantically about in the inferno, those minutes will forever remain seared on their memories,” The Press wrote.

“Spectators of fearful panic, with a tragically inevitable end, they were helpless.”

Supplied Jessie Smith was one of the youngest victims of the Ballantyne’s fire, which claimed 41 lives.

Keenan said her aunt had only worked at the Christchurch department store for a short time before the fire.

“She worked in the credit department and was only there as a temporary job before she went nursing.

“She was due to leave several days after the fire to start her nursing training and that was something she was really passionate about doing.”