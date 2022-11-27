Christchurch City Council pays rates to itself and regional council Environment Canterbury

Council pays rates to itself on its headquarters in central Christchurch.

The Christchurch City Council pays rates to itself and Environment Canterbury and then sends money to the Inland Revenue​ as GST.

In the 2021-22 financial year, council paid itself $23.799 million (excluding GST) in rates, according to chief financial officer Leah Scales.​

As with other landowners, council also pays rates to ECan, and that portion amounted to $2.913m (excluding GST) in 2021-22.

Council considers the difference – almost $21m – to be “revenue”.

Meanwhile, 15% GST was paid to Inland Revenue.

“This is reclaimable by council unless it relates to exempt supplies (for example, rental housing),” Scales said.

But there were some twists. Council HQ, known as Christchurch Civic Building-Te Hononga, was owned 50-50 with Ngāi Tahu Property and leased by council from the joint venture company. The council paid the rates on the 23,000m² building.

The council leased other properties and was liable for the rates on them too, Scales said.

But some land owned by the council could be declared “non-rateable” and be covered by the council’s rate remission scheme.

This covered parks, libraries, halls and similar assets.

Tenants of council-owned lands and buildings could also apply for rates remission, if they were “not-for-profit community-based organisations which the council considers deliver a predominant community benefit”.

Rates are property taxes.