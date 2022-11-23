Ongoing vet shortage leads to temporary closure of clinic catering for 1700 pet owners

Ourvets Parklands will temporarily close and move all clients to another branch in Christchurch due to a lack of vets. (Stock image)

About 1700 pet owners at one Christchurch veterinary clinic will have to move to another branch this week due to an ongoing vet shortage affecting clinics across the country.

Outvets Parklands will close on Friday, with all 1700 of its clients being transferred to the company’s St Albans branch.

“I didn't want to do it, it's very disheartening,” practice manager Shannon Yeates said of the closure.

“You know you want to do the best you can for the clients and the staff and the patients.”

Ourvets Parklands has only had one vet for the last year. A second vet due to move over from South Africa in 2021 was not able to secure a spot in managed isolation, and the clinic had not been able to recruit anyone else.

New Zealand Veterinary Association (NZVA) chief executive Kevin Bryant said there had always been a shortage of local vets, but they had been able to fill the gaps in the past by bringing in people from overseas.

“Some of them were seasonal and most of them were permanent.”

When Covid-19 closed New Zealand’s borders, the 250 to 270 vets that came into the country each year were no longer able to do so, he said. While borders reopened this year, the vet shortage had been cemented.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Some 3300 vets who are members of the Veterinary Association make up 70% of the veterinary workforce in New Zealand – not enough to keep some vet clinics open. (File photo)

The association had 3300 registered vets as members – 70% of the veterinarians in New Zealand.

Bryant said veterinary medicine was an “underpowered workforce” and the NZVA was doing its best to support its clients, but the “significant increase” in pet ownership during the Covid pandemic had added to the workload.

New Zealand had about 606,000 registered dogs – 9% more than five years ago, according to the Department of Internal Affairs. A survey by Companion Animals New Zealand in 2020 estimated 34% of Kiwi households had at least one dog.

A survey of NZVA members in September found clinics were struggling to fill 150 veterinarian vacancies across the country.

NZVA was running a social media campaign to recruit vets from the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Ireland and South Africa – countries that had vet qualifications that were recognised in New Zealand.

Yeates said she would do her best to make the transition to the St Albans clinic easy for clinics, including making sure they had a familiar voice on the other end of the phone.

“The girls from Parklands will be at St Albans, they know [our clients] really well and have for a long time.”