Alleged cop car thief in court on multiple charges keeps name secret

The man, who was on the run from police over the weekend, was arrested in Christchurch on Monday.

The man remained on the run over the weekend in Christchurch, and was arrested on Monday after several properties were searched by police.

The vineyard worker, who was granted interim name suppression, had his first appearance via audio-visual link on seven charges in front of community magistrate Sally O’Brien at the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

He has been charged with dangerous driving, theft of a cellphone, failing to stop for red and blue flashing lights, escaping custody, unlawfully entering a motor vehicle, failing to give information to police and stealing a Holden police patrol car worth $30,000.

He was remanded in custody to appear again on December 14. He did not apply for bail.

A police spokesperson said the man also faces several other outstanding charges on unrelated matters.

The dog handler’s car was stolen on Saturday while they were attending an incident in Hoon Hay where an offender managed to flee from police after sustaining a dog bite, and took off in the police car, which had been left running.

“The vehicle was pursued for a short time by other units, however they lost sight of it. It was then discovered abandoned,” a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said police would hold a debrief on the incident, as they always learnt from such incidents.

“Our staff have to make decisions around a number of factors at any job including whether the police vehicle needs to remain running,” they said.

Stuff

“In a lot of cases, police vehicles are required to be left running for long periods to run red and blue lights, and radios when at critical incidents or road crashes.

“We trust our staff to make those decisions on a case-by-case basis depending on the requirements of the job they are attending.”

The later Holden models and Skoda police vehicles have ATIS (Anti-Theft Ignition System) installed, which prevents a vehicle being stolen if the key fob was with the officer, they said.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority earlier found police were somewhat responsible for an incident in August 2019 when a Gore man stole a patrol vehicle that had the keys in the ignition, used it to ram another patrol car before ditching it, and stole two loaded police Glock pistols.

In December 2019, a woman who was pulled over by officers in South Auckland allegedly locked herself in a police car before driving it away.

During the alert level 4 Covid-19 lockdown, 19-year-old Malcolm Wallace stole two police vehicles during a 12-day crime spree.

In the first instance, the Napier man, while handcuffed, managed to get his legs through the handcuffs, so his hands were in front of him, climbed into the driver's seat and locked the car doors, all while the police officer was busy.

The car was operated by a proximity key and the officer with the key was close enough to allow Wallace to start the car. He was pursued through Havelock North and Hastings until he was eventually arrested.

In August 2020 in Christchurch, a woman who appeared intoxicated and refused to be breath-tested was put in the back of a police vehicle.

As the officer walker around to the driver’s door, the woman allegedly climbed into the front seat and drove off, crashing into several parked cars before coming to a stop.