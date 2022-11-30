Upgrading polluted Christchurch stream comes with $6.2m price tag

A walker crosses a bridge over Addington Brook, which runs through South Hagley Park and will undergo a $6.2m upgrade.

A polluted waterway in Christchurch’s South Hagley Park will get a “major enhancement”, but it comes with a potential $6.2 million price tag at a time the mayor is trying to rein in spending.

Forty-five trees will be cut down as part of the Addington Brook project, though three times as many new ones will be planted. Hundreds of existing trees will remain.

The 1.1km brook runs from the Avon River near Christchurch Hospital across South Hagley Park and parallel with Moorhouse Ave.

Councillors discussed the project on Wednesday, when Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger expressed a desire to delay part of the project to save money.

Councillor Melanie Coker declared: “This is a really awesome project, let’s get stuff done” – referencing Mauger’s election slogan and drawing laughter from the chamber.

Mauger asked if he could respond, before councillor Aaron Keown, an ally of Mauger, said he did not remember the phrase being: “Let’s get stuff done at any cost”.

Council staff said the waterway was in a degraded condition and its “steep incised” banks were a health and safety risk. Slumping banks were damaging surrounding land, staff said.

The approved project will tidy the banks, potentially put in a pathway and add areas where people could safely reach the water’s edge. The council wants to plant native and exotic trees, but it has proposed removing 45 too.

Christchurch City council An artist's impression of planned improvements to Addington Brook in South Hagley Park

The visual effect of removing the trees would be “less than minor” and the newly-planted trees would “eventually backfill any holes in the canopy”, staff said.

Council staff have already consulted with mana whenua through Mahaanui Kurataiao, a resource management company owned by six rūnanga. Their feedback was supportive and they wished to add storyboards along the river.

Cr Sara Templeton said the brook needed to be restored to “a 21st century” state.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Citycare workers are seen doing maintenance work at Addington Brook on Wednesday.

She noted it was a stormwater project and called on councillors to show the Government “we can be trusted to look after our three waters infrastructure assets”.

“Lets not defer, or delay or downgrade any of this essential work at a time [when] Three Waters is a high priority, highly-visible issue for the city and for the country,” she said.

“We need to get on with this piece of work, we don’t want to risk delaying it... and increasing costs.”

Mauger disagreed and said the council should try to save money “any way we can”.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Addington Brook is one of the city’s most polluted streams.

He proposed splitting the project into two stages, which garnered majority support.

The first stage will begin now, while the timing of the second stage will be decided during development of next year’s council budget.

Mauger suggested the council put stage two “on the back burner”.

Mauger is keen to save money because the current rates rise projection for next year is between 9 and 9.5%, though staff have stressed this is a “work in progress” figure.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Addington Brook runs through South Hagley Park. The brook upgrade will be split into two stages.

Coker said the project would lead to more trees, increase the city’s tree canopy and make the brook safer.

“It’s already on budget and I’m sure the parks unit will take on board our desire to do it for a lower cost if possible.”

Cr Jake McLellan said councillors should not impede the project as it was already planned and budgeted for.

Everyone was keen to find savings, but the best place to do that was during budget deliberations, he said.