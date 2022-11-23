West coast man 'lucky to be alive' after ute struck by lightning

Caleb Harris' 2017 Ford Ranger may be written off, but he lives to tell the tale of surviving a lightning strike.

Caleb Harris has miraculously walked away “shocked” but unscathed after his vehicle was struck by lightning on the West Coast.

The incident may have written off the 20-year-old’s 2017 Ford Ranger, but he now has an incredible survival story to share.

His ute was hit by lightning as he drove north on State Highway 6, about 12km north of Hokitika, about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

“I was heading north of Hoki heading up to Golden Bay and I could see [lightning] flashes ahead, and thought ‘that’s all cool’ and didn’t think much of it,” he said.

Caleb Harris Caleb Harris survived his ute being struck by lightning on the West Coast on Tuesday afternoon.

“But the rain got heavier and heavier and my window wipers were on full.

“All of a sudden there was a bang, a big bloody lightning strike, and I could feel a big rush through my body and there was heaps of smoke.”

Harris said he could immediately smell electrical smoke in the ute’s cab and pulled off the road because he could see “bugger all”.

He quickly shared a photo of his burnt ute on Snapchat, then began diverting traffic away, afraid the ute would explode, until emergency services arrived.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Harris is now at home after being hit by lightning while driving along State Highway 6 north of Hokitika.

“It had a full tank of diesel in it, and I wasn’t sure if it was going to go up.”

Emergency services arrived to find Harris’ vehicle engulfed in flames.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Chris Rea said Harris had “quite a bit of bad luck”, as he had never seen a vehicle struck by lightning before.

“We’ve had a bit of lightning around the place like power poles hit and cattle, but never a vehicle.”

Rea believed the voltage from the lightning bolt likely caused something to short inside the vehicle.

Caleb Harris Harris’ 2017 Ford Ranger is a write-off after being struck by lightning.

Harris said there were scorch marks all along the ute’s bonnet and doors.

“The car will be total loss,” Rea said.

Harris was taken by ambulance to Greymouth’s Te Nīkau Hospital so his heart could be monitored overnight.

“I was hooked up to wires and the doctor said to me ‘you’re lucky to be alive’.”

Harris has instead walked away unscathed, just “shocked”.