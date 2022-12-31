In a tiny lakeside village, the clock is ticking for residents to vacate before it's demolished

The clock is ticking for Greenpark Huts residents, whose leases will end in 2024. Some have spent their life savings on homes which now they must remove or demolish.

Residents of a tiny village facing demolition say they've got nowhere to go with no compensation, as mana whenua juggles an issue not of its making. AMBER ALLOTT reports.

It’s more than halfway through their deadline to leave, but residents of a tiny Canterbury village facing demolition are hanging on.

Many say they have nowhere else to go.

In 2020, landowner Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu told the owners of 32 baches and homes it would not renew land leases for Greenpark Huts, on the edge of Lake Ellesmere, when they expired on June 30, 2024.

All buildings and belongings would need to be removed at the expense of the hut owners, with no compensation.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Derek Prentice, pictured with his dog Hope, says moving to the community meant the chance to own his own home again.

For mana whenua, the settlement sits on the shores of a historically significant – and vulnerable – traditional food gathering site. The iwi has inherited responsibility for protecting both the community and the environment from limited safe drinking water, non-compliant wastewater systems, and the inevitable impact of sea level rise.

The reminder has just landed.

In a letter sent to residents in October, Ngāi Tahu said from the date the leases expire, access to the village would be controlled, “to mitigate any potential risks arising from multiple demolition or removal operations in the area”.

Leaseholders could delay clearing their lots until as late as September 2024, by opting into a new coordinated removal process, the letter said. The iwi confirmed it would not buy buildings and structures from owners.

Jacqui Caine, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu strategy and environment group head, says the letter was to keep residents updated as the leases expiry came closer.

“We know the Greenpark Huts settlement is a special place for all leaseholders, as it is for our Ngāi Tahu whānau, and we acknowledge this is a difficult time.”

Lee, who does not want her full name published, said the letter felt like “twisting the knife”.

She paid $90,000 for her house in 2019, the year before Ngāi Tahu said all leases in the village would be terminated.

“I spent my inheritance on this house, and I might have to go $50,000 into debt to demolish it.

“It’s such a huge loss for people.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff About 17 people live in the little Selwyn district village of Greenpark Huts full-time.

Lee suffers a debilitating nerve condition and fears the stress is making it worse.

Lee doesn’t know what she will do if she has to leave in 2024, because she has nowhere to go.

“I’ll have to rent, but rents are outrageous at the moment.” “There isn’t a way out. When you’re so sick, you just feel trapped.”

She wants residents to be given more time, or some kind of compensation.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Lee spent her inheritance on her Greenpark Huts home, and now fears she'll have to go into debt paying to demolish it.

One suggestion many are on board with is letting leases continue to roll over until the current occupants die, she says.

Entering the quiet rural community is like stepping back into the 1970s, she says, a place where children can play on the street and people can leave their doors unlocked.

Although they are nearly halfway through the notice period, Lee doesn’t know of anyone who has willingly left.

“No-one wants to leave.”

For Derek Prentice, in his 70s, the low living costs out at the huts means his expenses are about $31 a week.

“I can live like a king.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Derek Prentice is one of the newest residents of Greenpark Huts.

He had been considering buying the house about the time residents were first told of the decision to terminate the leases.

Prentice took the plunge anyway, buying the furnished property for just $10,000.

He was drawn to the village for the “excellent” quality of life. “This was the chance for me to own a house again.”

Some residents thought they would be able to spend the rest of their lives there, he says.

“People are really angry. It’s their lifestyle and their life savings. “Having to leave with no compensation… it’s an uncomfortable feeling.”

Some plan to “just walk away” and abandon their buildings when the leases end, he says, despite the possibility of being sued.

Prentice and some of his neighbours plan to fight to stay.

“It’s the only thing we’ve got left.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Some of the houses in Greenpark Huts are hunting or fishing cabins or baches, occupied only some of the time.

Luke Watson’s partner has owned a Greenpark property for 10 years, but they only moved back into it a few weeks before Ngāi Tahu announced the leases would no longer roll over.

The couple have two children under 3, including a newborn.

“We’re a heck of a lot more fortunate than the others, we have careers... we were able to clear the mortgage before it became an issue.”

They will pay to demolish the house, then hopefully buy a new property elsewhere.

“We were crushed. Times were tough enough, it’s been a massive emotional strain.”

Some of his neighbours – particularly the older ones – have been out at the huts “a lifetime” and “know no other way”, Watson says.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff All of the buildings in Canterbury’s Greenpark Huts will have to be demolished.

The best case scenario he can imagine for them is a retirement village, but many have long waiting lists and might cost more than their pensions.

While Ngāi Tahu is doing nothing wrong legally, he feels moving them on is “morally wrong”.

Caine says the iwi has proposed the new coordinated removal process, working with one demolition company across multiple sites, to make things easier, safer and as cost-efficient for leaseholders as possible, she says.

Caine says leaseholders will still be able to access their site to remove their belongings up to late September 2024, she says.

Greenpark’s first huts were built in the early 1900s, and Ngāi Tahu gained ownership of the land in 1998 as part of its cultural redress under the Ngāi Tahu Claims Settlement Act.

Although about 17 people live at their Greenpark Huts properties full-time, the iwi says the leases state people are only allowed to stay at the baches for up to 183 days a year. Written permission is needed for full-time occupation and no-one has obtained that. However, hut owners say that part of the agreement has never been enforced.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The Greenpark Huts community sits by Te Waihora/Lake Ellesmere, a significant mahinga kai site for mana whenua. (File photo)

Te Waihora/Lake Ellesmere is of great significance for mana whenua, Caine says.

“It was traditionally used by Te Taumutu Rūnanga tīpuna for mahinga kai and was returned to Te Rūnanga as cultural redress under the Ngāi Tahu Claims Settlement Act 1998.

“Te Waihora continues to be an important source of mahinga kai. However, it has suffered from deteriorating water quality in recent decades.”

Caine says the settlement is at risk of the “inevitable impact of sea level rise due to climate change on this low-lying land”.

Protecting people from poor quality drinking water, and protecting the area from further pollution, were factors.

“There are also a significant number of non-compliant wastewater systems present. There is no reticulated wastewater system servicing this location.”