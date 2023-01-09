My Christchurch: Principal Christine O'Neill on why it's a challenging time to be a young person

The allure of Christchurch is more than just a tram ride or a walk through the gardens. Reporter Kristie Boland asks some well-known locals to spill the beans on dining, fun, and life in the Garden City.

Christchurch Girls’ High School principal Christine O’Neill began her teaching career at Avonside Girls' High in 1981. She has taught at several schools in Christchurch over the years and worked for the Ministry of Education.

Best place to get coffee in Christchurch?

C1 or C4 - fantastic coffee, good vibe, great staff, excellent outdoor spaces for soaking up sun and atmosphere.

My favourite walk in Christchurch is...

We’re inner-city dwellers so along the river from Barbadoes St through the CBD – there’s history, river life, a range of people and activity, the ability to watch the new city design unfold, a sense of vibrancy and both green and built environment. It’s great to see the new city turning its face to the river and embracing it.

Best place to take kids (or dog)?

Margaret Mahy Playground – our granddaughters love it when they visit from Auckland and it’s so accessible. It’s great to see families in the inner city. For the dog it’s North Beach at quiet times.

ChristchurchNZ O’Neill says the best place to take the grandchildren is Margaret Mahy Playground. (File photo)

What was the most challenging part of 2022?

Managing a school through the Covid-19 surge. Hybrid learning (students online and students onsite) was challenging, but we got there. I think the contribution of the education sector through the pandemic has been underrated and undervalued.

What are some simple things that added joy to your day or week this year?

The café scene in Christchurch – plenty on offer, time to relax, connect and watch the world go by.

Favourite thing about Christchurch in summer?

Trees and bird life – the start of a summer day is lovely. Still, warm, green and plenty of bird life. Lots of people out walking and biking to work and school. A sense of promise for the day.

My favourite restaurant in Christchurch is...

Venuti – nice intimate vibe, authentic Italian, lovely family running it, consistently great food. It’s a go-to for us.

Amanda Cropp/Stuff The New Zealand Opera mural by Jessie Rawcliffe beside the Isaac Theatre Royal in Christchurch. (File photo)

What excites you about living in Christchurch?

The vibrancy of the rebuilt CBD. We have a fantastic array of facilities for our population size. We still have more to happen, but I think the new CBD is miles better than the old one. Street art is great – I hope we don’t lose the spontaneity of it as the rebuild reaches completion.

Most underrated thing about the city? Accessibility to everything – the city itself, beaches, rivers, mountains – all within five minutes to an hour away.

What are you proudest of from the past year?

The resilience of Christchurch people through earthquakes, mosque tragedy and pandemic – particularly our young people. It has been a very challenging time for them to be growing up. Hope and optimism are important for them for the future. Also, the response of the education sector to the pandemic.