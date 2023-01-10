My Christchurch: Sophie Pascoe

Dame Sophie Pascoe from Christchurch is New Zealand's most decorated Paralympian.

The allure of Christchurch is more than just a tram ride or a walk through the gardens. We ask some well-known locals to spill the beans on dining, fun, and life in the Garden City.

Para-swimmer Dame Sophie Pascoe, 29, from Christchurch is New Zealand's most decorated Paralympian, having won multiple gold silver and bronze medals. Pascoe is a passionate advocate for the disabled and Paralympic sport communities.

Favourite activity to do in Christchurch in summer?

Picnics or drive to Sumner for a utopia ice cream and walk along the esplanade, or drive over to Akaroa and spend the day out there.

What excites you about living in Christchurch?

The close community that we are and that we are so close to our natural surroundings like the beaches, mountains etc.

My favourite place to swim is...

Jellie Park and Aquagym.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Pascoe’s favourite place to take a stroll is through Hagley Park. (File photo)

Best place to get coffee?

Foundation or Child Sister.

My favourite place to walk in Christchurch...

Hagley Park.

My favourite thing about Christchurch in summer is...

Happy people, markets and seeing people enjoy Christchurch's environment.

Matthew Impey/www.photosport.nz Pascoe celebrates her gold medal in the Women's 100m Freestyle S9 Swimming medal ceremony at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Best place to take kids (or a dog)?

The Quarry for dogs, for kids – The Groynes.

Best free/cheap day out?

A picnic either at the beach or the Groynes.

Favourite restaurant?

5th Street, Twenty Seven Steps, Gatherings, King of Snake... There's so many!

Best place to get a drink?

Anywhere down the Terrace.

Most underrated thing about the city?

City centre – it's becoming quite the hub!

Pick three words to describe 2022:

Challenging, loving, fun.