Born to be charitable: Motorcyclists raise funds and toys for children in need

For the fourth year in a row, motorcyclists braved the rainy weather for a Christmas toy run, donating to the Christchurch City Mission for children in need.

Born to be Wild was ditched for Driving Home for Christmas as motorcyclists took part in a toy run across Christchurch.

More than 50 motorbikes purred out of the Foodstuffs car park on Main North Rd on Sunday morning to ride 41.2km together around the Port Hills with toys on board for the City Mission.

Toy Run organiser Tim Fahy said he had been riding for decades with mates, but a few years ago thought, “what can I do ... that’s going to make a different for people?”.

“Why don’t I organise a toy run because the City Mission deals to the poorest of the poor in Canterbury, and there are a lot of kids out there who get nothing at Christmas.

READ MORE:

* Bikers think Motorcycle Awareness Month a great idea

* Motorcyclists encouraged to upskill for safety

* Ride of Respect raises $840 for Poppy trust

* Top of the South Island Anzac Ride of Respect calls for support



“It kind of appealed to me and I knew motorcyclists would respond to that – and they have.”

Four years on, the event had been well attended, he said, with 90 at the first ride, 140 at the second, and 60 at last year’s despite “unbelievable rain”.

This year saw a similar attendance sparked by the wet weather because some didn’t like taking their bike out in the rain, while others didn’t want to get damp, he said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Organisers Noel MacDonald, left and Tim Fahy have been organising the Toy Run for four years to raise funds and collect toys for the Christchurch City Mission.

Participants took an unwrapped toy along for the City Mission and registration fees of $20 also went to the organisation.

Fahy said it was “bloody humbling … to be able to provide something to people" who needed it.

Christmas decorations could be seen amongst the throng of Triumphs, Kawasakis and Harley-Davidsons, and while some took their dogs on the back of their bike, others took an entire Santa sleigh.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Martin Pidcock has been entering since the Toy Run started in 2014, so this year decided to mix things up with a sleigh he built for the event.

Rider Martin Pidcock had been taking part every year and decided to go the extra mile this year by building a sleigh to attach to his bike’s trailer.

“I saw the poster and thought, ‘I’ve got to do a little bit better than just putting tinsel on my bike’.”

He spent a few weekends creating the sleigh, painted red with accessories including bells, Santa and even a SANTA number plate.

“Times are tough for everyone ... it’s a worthwhile cause. I just do all the rides for charity as much as I can because it’s nice to give back.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Motorcyclists don their helmets, riding gear, and waterproof pants as they hit the streets in the rain to raise funds and collect toys for the Christchurch City Mission.

City Mission communications adviser Ewan Sargeant said “thousands” of people would benefit from the mission this Christmas and the Toy Run was a great way to help the children in those whānau.

“It’s absolutely lovely because we hand out toys to kids on Christmas day that otherwise wouldn’t have got anything.”

The event raised nearly $7000 for the Christchurch City Mission and collected dozens of presents for disadvantaged children.