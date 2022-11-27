Truck enthusiasts treated to a show of the big rigs in Christchurch

Ari Paterson, 3, and Lockie Lamb, 3, both from Kaiapoi, take a look at a truck from New Brighton based RC Haulers during the TMC Trucking Industry Show at the Canterbury Agricultural Park in Christchurch.

The paint work was gleaming, the chrome was shining and the tyres were liquorice black as big rigs from across the country rolled into Christchurch for the TMC Trucking Industry Show.

Hundreds of trucks turned out to the Canterbury Agricultural Park for the biennial show, which includes competitions and careers information for students on Friday.

On Saturday, 478 trucks featured in the Show and Shine event, with one driver coming from as far as Whangārei, event manager Rebecca Dinmore said.

“That’s definitely what draws the crowd. They just put so much time into their trucks. People spend weeks polishing and getting them ready. They’re the stars of the show.”

The event started in 2014 and had continued to get “bigger and better”, Dinmore said, despite a break in 2020 due to Covid. This year’s event attracted more than 30,000 spectators.

“It was definitely unprecedented numbers, we had to open up extra entrancing.”

There were plenty of chances for truck drivers and owners to win at the show, including 40 categories in the Show and Shine event, the NZ Truck Driving Championships, the Palfinger Crane Championships, and the NZ Forklift Competition.

Show and Shine overall winner went to BRENICS K200 Kenworth, driven by Logan Mitchell, and People’s Choice went to Burlings Peterbilt.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff A woman takes photos of trucks during the TMC Trucking Industry Show at the Canterbury Agricultural Park in Christchurch.

The competitions sparked plenty of “ooohing and ahhhing”, Dinmore said, especially while a giant lever crane moved through an obstacle course.

She said the event was a great way for people to “get behind the scenes and look at what the industry does”.

But it was the 24m bouncy truck that had children particularly excited, she said.

“It had a massive queue all day.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF New firefighting trucks have arrived for Nelson, Queenstown, Dunedin and Invercargill airports

New firefighting trucks for South Island airports

Meanwhile, new Rosenbauer fire trucks arrived in New Zealand from Austria last week, to be sent to four South Island airports.

Rosenbauer Australia and New Zealand managing director Arthur Weimer said it was hoped Nelson, Dunedin, Queenstown and Invercargill airports would never need to use the new vehicles, but it was important they were well-equipped to tackle any fire-related challenges.

“It is absolutely made to perform in very difficult and hostile conditions,” Weimer said of the new vehicles.

“It allows for transport of three to five others with full breathing apparatus gear. It carries 9000 litres of water as well as a host of other fire fighting agents.”

The trucks would “greatly enhance the capabilities of the airports to protect the flying public”, he said.

Smaller than standard metropolitan airport fire trucks, the Rosenbauer is half a metre narrower and designed specifically to operate outside the airport environment, he said.